Long lines at Jersey Shore a positive sign for businesses desperate to recover from pandemic

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — The climate on Memorial Day was picture-perfect and attracted giant crowds to the Jersey Shore on Monday.

It was welcome information to companies which were struggling by way of the pandemic, since beachgoers got here out regardless of record-high gasoline costs, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported.

The rides, the video games and the waves on the seashore all made this Memorial Day memorable for households.

“It actually feels good. Look at everybody, everybody is happy. It makes you feel good to see everyone happy. What else can I feel? You feel good,” stated Shakiada Faniel, who introduced her children.

There had been loads of little children having fun with the sunshine, and loads of larger children too.

“We went in the water. We just been playing spike ball the whole day, having fun. It’s been a great time,” Krish Bansal stated.

“The water is freezing at first, but it’s fantastic once you get used to it,” Julian Netter stated.

It’s onerous to not benefit from the seashore when it is this good out. But getting there and having fun with all the things the boardwalk has to supply has gotten dearer. Not simply in Asbury Park, however throughout.

Down at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach, inflation is a priority.

“Our costs have gone up. It’s something we’re working with,” Lisa Lightbody stated.

Rising gasoline costs are a part of the problems. AAA stated the common value for a gallon of standard in New Jersey is $4.75.

Point Pleasant’s mayor hopes that may assist, not harm, this summer time.

“People aren’t gonna be driving to far flung destinations. They’re going to be staying home where they’re spending less money on gas,” Mayor Paul Kanitra stated.

For native companies like Atlantic Offshore Fishery, having their very own boat is one approach to attempt to drive down prices.

“My son is the fisherman, along with his crew. So we try, but it’s been very difficult,” co-owner Adriana Sarapochillo stated.

Jersey Shore enterprise homeowners are hoping folks will need to get out of the home. They’re in want of a significant monetary rebound to recuperate from the pandemic.

The lengthy traces on Memorial Day had been encouraging.