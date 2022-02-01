Long wait looms for Australia’s next home women’s Test

The push has strengthened for extra video games within the format however the future is unclear

Australia’s ladies might have to attend as much as 4 years to play one other residence Test with the thrilling Ashes finish no silver bullet for extra certainty on red-ball cricket.

Sunday’s ultimate hour in Canberra capped arguably the very best ladies’s Test performed, with all 4 attainable outcomes nonetheless on the desk into the final over as England chased 257 for victory in 48 overs and completed 9 wickets down.

An common of greater than 430,000 viewers tuned in for the ultimate session, peaking at 558,000 to make it the most-watched day of girls’s Test cricket in historical past, with streaming numbers not but included.

The match prompted widespread requires extra ladies’s Tests, however as issues stand not one is locked into the ICC’s calendar for future matches.

England will host South Africa this winter, the place there’s some hope a multi-format collection much like the Ashes could possibly be performed to incorporate a Test. For Australia, the wait will possible be longer.

No future excursions program has been launched for ladies, however Pakistan and West Indies are the following groups attributable to tour following the present cycle after final visiting in 2014-15.

Neither of these nations have performed a Test since 2004, and could be extraordinarily unlikely to take action once more quickly. New Zealand and South Africa could possibly be choices once they subsequent tour, however each would once more be no certainty to function in a Test.

Australia will play an away Test through the 2023 Ashes, however it means their subsequent residence one might not be till India or England subsequent return as late as 2025-26.

Coach Matthew Mott conceded that the wait might certainly be for these groups to return, after a Canberra fixture that includes the quickest scoring in ladies’s Test historical past and a wicket fall each 9 overs on common.

“It was a great advertisement for the women’s cricket, and particularly Test match cricket,” Mott mentioned. “I still think that the Test matches are really good in this [multi-format] context, around the top teams playing it.

“[At the moment] I feel that that can solely come to the fore once we’re taking part in India and England each couple of years. And then clearly South Africa and New Zealand [depending on] whether or not they have an urge for food for it as effectively.”

Cricket Australia said on Monday it was still working through the future schedule, but the organisation has largely supported more women’s Tests under CEO Nick Hockley.

“Cricket Australia is supportive of taking part in as a lot Test cricket as is sensible,” a spokesperson said. “[That’s] evidenced by internet hosting Test matches versus each India and England as a part of multi-format collection this season, whereas supporting the worldwide progress of the ladies’s recreation.”