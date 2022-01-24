‘Longer, flatter’ Queensland virus peak to impact surgeries

That is sweet information for the integrity of the well being system, however could come as small consolation to many who’re ready for elective surgical procedures which have been placed on maintain as a result of present wave.

The state authorities earlier this month halted all class 3 and a few class 2 elective surgical procedure to assist hospitals cope with COVID-19.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare on Tuesday launched information on elective surgical procedure throughout the 2020-21 interval.

The information reveals a steep rise within the variety of individuals nationally ready for over a 12 months for his or her procedures, with 7.6 per cent of public sufferers ready greater than one year for his or her operation, up from 2.8 per cent the earlier 12 months.