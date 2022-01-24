‘Longer, flatter’ Queensland virus peak to impact surgeries
That is sweet information for the integrity of the well being system, however could come as small consolation to many who’re ready for elective surgical procedures which have been placed on maintain as a result of present wave.
Loading
The state authorities earlier this month halted all class 3 and a few class 2 elective surgical procedure to assist hospitals cope with COVID-19.
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare on Tuesday launched information on elective surgical procedure throughout the 2020-21 interval.
The information reveals a steep rise within the variety of individuals nationally ready for over a 12 months for his or her procedures, with 7.6 per cent of public sufferers ready greater than one year for his or her operation, up from 2.8 per cent the earlier 12 months.
Queensland noticed a much smaller leap, though it did report an increase, with 3.6 per cent of public sufferers ready greater than one year for his or her operation in 2020-21, in comparison with 2 per cent the 12 months earlier than.
’To make sure the well being system maintained enough capability to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, non-urgent elective surgical procedure was suspended nationally in March 2020,” AIHW spokesman Adrian Webster mentioned.
“This reduced the number of elective surgeries performed in the 2019-20 reporting period and contributed to creating a ‘backlog’ of surgeries that had been delayed.”
Queensland’s smaller improve was the results of the state’s hospitals staying open longer as a consequence of decrease case numbers than in different state’s over 2021, nonetheless the rise in lengthy wait sufferers suggests there’s nonetheless a backlog to be cleared.
However, if the present pause on elective surgical procedures is compelled to be prolonged as a consequence of a flattened however lengthened virus peak, that might additionally lead to even longer waits for sufferers who’ve already been ready a very long time for procedures.