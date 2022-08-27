LOOK: Top cops’ luxury assets seized by AFU in R191m ‘blue light’ tender fraud case | News24

This double-storey home is among the properties belonging to a number of folks implicated within the multimillion rand ‘blue lights’ tender – together with former appearing nationwide police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and former deputy nationwide police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya – seized following a court docket order.

A multimillion-rand double-storey home. A four-post pillar bed room suite. Two Mercedes-Benz autos, and costly lounge room furnishings.

These are some property belonging to a number of high cops implicated within the multimillion-rand “blue lights” tender – together with former appearing nationwide police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and former deputy nationwide police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya – which had been seized on Friday by the Asset Forfeiture Unit following a court docket order.

Damn that home is so good it might set off one’s grasping gene ?? — Thiathu Manenzhe (@thiathumanenzhe) August 26, 2022

The seized properties belong to Phahlane, Mgwenya and their co-accused, former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange, former Gauteng deputy police commissioner Nombhuruza Lettie Napo, Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena, James Ramanjalum, Ravichandran Swamivel Pillay, and Joseph Maetapese Mulaiwa.

A multimillion rand double-storey home. A four-post pillar bed room suite. Two Mercedes Benz autos and costly lounge room furnishings SuppliedNPA

They embody 19 immovable properties and 115 autos, together with three vehicles, and are mentioned to be price R78 million.

Do they nonetheless dream once they sleep on beds like these? — ??Tlhapi?? (@ModiseJC) August 26, 2022

Bru…????costly style proper there. — Thuse ???? (@Sivdan2) August 26, 2022

The accused are dealing with prices of fraud, corruption and forgery in relation to the irregular procurement of emergency lights valued at R60 million.

Some of the luxurious property seized by Asset Forfeiture Unit in R191m ‘blue mild’ tender fraud case involving former appearing nationwide Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane. SuppliedNPA

The tender was awarded to Vimpie Manthata’s firm, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement, in 2016 to suit emergency lights to police autos.

A multimillion rand double-storey home. A four-post pillar bed room suite. Two Mercedes Benz autos and costly lounge room furnishings SuppliedNPA

It is alleged that through the procurement course of, SAPS ignored the aggressive bidding course of and favoured Manthata’s firm in change for advantages.

You can steal however the life-style of those thieves are so ostentatious… excessive … gosh. Money actually doesn’t purchase style .. — Elsa (@Elsa702) August 26, 2022

The contract was valued at R191 million, however the firm acquired R65 million. Another R22 million was stopped after investigations.

Some of the luxurious property seized by Asset Forfeiture Unit in R191m ‘blue mild’ tender fraud case involving former appearing nationwide Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane. SuppliedNPA

In May, Phahlane and Mgwenya utilized to have the case struck off the court docket roll, citing unreasonable delays. However, they failed of their try.

Some of the luxurious property seized by Asset Forfeiture Unit in R191m ‘blue mild’ tender fraud case involving former appearing nationwide Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane. SuppliedNPA

The matter can be again in court docket on 2 November.