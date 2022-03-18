Looking for the young local entrepreneur of the year in the Mediterranean region

This 12 months’s the Euro-Mediterranean Regional and Local Assembly (ARLEM) Award for enterprises boosting native communities within the Southern Mediterranean will likely be held within the framework of the celebrations of the Day of the Mediterranean. The deadline to obtain candidacies has been prolonged till the 15 of August 2022.

The UfM is as soon as once more a part of the jury of the award, a prize that seeks to encourage recognition of younger Mediterranean entrepreneurs.

The UfM helps as soon as once more this 12 months the fourth version of the ARLEM Award for Young Local Entrepreneurship within the Mediterranean. Registration is now open for the prize for entrepreneurial enterprises boosting local communities in the Southern Mediterranean, awarded by the Euro-Mediterranean Regional and Local Assembly (ARLEM). As in earlier editions, the UfM helps this award and is a part of the Jury deciding on the ultimate awardee. This 12 months’s version of the prize will likely be framed throughout the celebrations of the Day of the Mediterranean,28 of November.

The affect of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the truth that it has persevered for thus lengthy, has considerably elevated younger native entrepreneurs’ wants for help in growing their companies. The work to beat the financial and social penalties of the pandemic is most fruitful if native and regional authorities collaborate with younger entrepreneurs. To showcase and provides visibility to profitable examples, the prize encourages the submissions of younger entrepreneurs.

The prize will likely be awarded to a younger entrepreneur as much as 36 years previous, supported by her/his regional or local people and whose firm has been registered for at the very least 3 years. The deadline to obtain candidacies has been prolonged till the 15 of August 2022, and the winner will likely be introduced through the ARLEM plenary forward of the Day of the Mediterranean.

The Euro-Mediterranean Regional and Local Assembly (ARLEM) is an meeting of native and regional representatives from the European Union and its Mediterranean companions. It was arrange in 2010 by the European Committee of the Regions (CoR). How to submit an application Flyer in EN and FR

