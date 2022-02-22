‘Looking forward to facing Bumrah in nets’ – Tim David on getting picked up by Mumbai Indians

A number of eyebrows went up when Tim David was picked up for a whopping INR 8.25 Crores by the Mumbai Indians and such has been the affect he has made for varied franchises across the globe. The Singaporean cricketer performed one IPL sport after being snapped up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore final 12 months as a alternative however couldn’t do a lot injury. The 24-year-old just lately ripped the bowling assault aside with mind-blowing knocks within the PSL 2022 and it’s no marvel, franchises needed him within the aspect.

David has been used within the center order as a floater extra typically and may flip up with some overs if wanted too. He may have an enormous function to play within the Mumbai Indians setup which is essentially the most profitable franchise in IPL historical past with 5 titles and the value tag will certainly mount the strain on him. With loads of match-winners within the Mumbai Indians squad, David will get to study rather a lot and may very well be groomed into the function that Kieron Pollard has performed for the franchise over time.

It might be nice to check myself towards Bumrah: Tim David

David talked about that he’s prepared to take up the problem of dealing with Jasprit Bumrah within the nets because the latter is taken into account to be among the many finest quick bowlers on the earth. The right-hander famous that it gained’t be straightforward towards Bumrah in nets and he was additionally delighted to be sharing the dressing room with limited-overs greats like Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma within the Mumbai Indians squad.

“One bowler I am looking forward to facing the most in the nets is Bumrah. I know it sounds strange because he is one of the best in the world but I believe it will be great to test myself against him. I am sure it is going to be hard work,” David informed Mumbai Indians.com

David has performed 14 T20 internationals to this point, making his debut in 2019 scoring 558 runs with 4 fifties at a strike price of 158.5.