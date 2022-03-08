Lorry rams into gates of Russian embassy in Ireland, driver arrested

A person has been arrested after a lorry intentionally backed into the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin.

Irish police confirmed that the car had rammed into the constructing’s perimeter early Monday afternoon.

“A man has been arrested and […] is currently in custody while the investigation is ongoing,” a press release learn.

Images on social media confirmed a big car bearing the brand of an organization offering spiritual merchandise, reversing into the gate of the embassy and breaking the doorways. No accidents have been reported within the incident.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, protesters have often gathered exterior the Russian embassy within the south of the Irish capital.

On Friday, one of many protesters, a Catholic priest, threw pink paint on the embassy’s doorways whereas being interviewed on nationwide radio.

The Russian ambassador to Ireland, Yury Filatov, had earlier condemned the “very aggressive” nature of the protesters.

On Monday, the Russian embassy has accused Irish cops have been standing “idle” whereas the lorry drove into the embassy gates.

“We strongly condemn this criminal act of insanity directed against [a] peaceful diplomatic mission,” a statement on Twitter learn.

“The incident is cause for extreme concern. We believe that no people of sound mind could support such senseless and barbaric actions.”

The embassy added that it had taken further measures to guard its diplomatic mission in Ireland.