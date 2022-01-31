Los Angeles and San Francisco football rivalry is super fun for fans

At the Grove’s Bar 326, Yianni Kaplanis shouted and fist-pumped as San Francisco 49ers defender Jimmie Ward intercepted L.A. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Elias Liavanis, Kaplanis’ longtime pal, glared at him, then scooted one bar chair over, leaving an area in between them. While others groaned in ache, Kaplanis whooped.

“I like the underdogs,” stated Kaplanis, a Hollywood resident. “I don’t like L.A.”

The two buds had been “enemies till the end of the game,” they stated. For the rest of the primary quarter, the pair took jabs at one another, saying in jest that they’d wager their homes on the end result.

Split loyalties had been the order of the day because the soccer rivals battled it out for an opportunity to play in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Feb. 13. In the top, the Rams beat the 49ers 20-17.

Last Sunday, the Rams defeated Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for an opportunity to sq. off towards the 49ers within the National Football Conference Championship.

But the 49ers held the benefit going into Sunday’s recreation. They had overwhelmed the Rams twice this season and 6 instances in a row courting to 2018. Even worse, the 49ers routed the Rams 30-3 within the NFC championship recreation in January 1990.

Los Angeles was with out an NFL workforce for 20 years, and a few L.A. soccer followers adopted different groups throughout the hiatus. On Sunday, the 49ers followers reportedly swarmed SoFi Stadium, yelling “Beat L.A.!” as they’d on the groups’ final assembly Jan. 9, regardless of the Rams’ try and restrict ticket gross sales to LA. residents.

At Three Weavers Brewing Company in Inglewood on Sunday night time, it was all whoops and high-fives as working again Cam Akers made a 14-yard scamper and put Los Angeles within the pink zone.

Three performs later, nonetheless, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was intercepted on the aim line, ending a possible scoring drive. Marilyn Monterrojas of Monterey Park positioned her fingers on her brow, shook her head in disbelief on the replay after which took a sip of her frothy michelada.

“I knew it was going to be a tough game,” stated Monterrojas, sporting a jersey of Jalen Ramsey, a Rams cornerback. “This isn’t supposed to be easy.”

Monterrojas, 28, was joined at Three Weavers by her sister Jocelyn, 26, and boyfriend Jesus Cisneros, 30, a Denver fan who was sporting the jersey of former Broncos linebacker Von Miller. In November, the Rams traded for Miller, which gave Cisneros extra of a rooting curiosity in Sunday’s recreation.

“I guess I’m going for the Rams,” Cisneros stated whereas nodding at his girlfriend. “I just want a good game and to see if Von does something.”

The trio stated they initially headed to Flights Sports Bar and Grill in Hawthorne however appeared for an additional venue after they noticed that 49ers followers outnumbered Rams followers 2 to 1.

“It’s really weird to see that because this is L.A.,” Cisneros stated. “I didn’t expect that.”

Of the 100 folks consuming and ingesting on Three Weavers’ outside patio, solely 30 had been actively following the sport on the brewery’s big-screen TV close to the doorway. Monterrojas fist-pumped and fidgeted between the sacks, turnovers and touchdowns between the Rams and the 49ers.

Three Weavers basic supervisor Kurt Godwin stated enterprise had improved since COVID-19 lockdowns started to slash income shortly after March 2020. The soccer season has been a little bit of a boon, he stated, notably for the reason that brewery is a brief distance from SoFi Stadium.

“We’re in this perfect spot between the airport and the stadium,” stated Godwin, a Van Nuys resident. “We have people getting off the plane, grabbing some beers and heading to the game.”

Godwin, who simply accomplished his first yr with Three Weavers, stated it’s troublesome to gauge how a lot cash Sunday soccer video games have introduced in as a result of the pandemic skewed losses so badly. But he was excited in regards to the impending Super Bowl.

Three Weavers had 12 tables and 6 extra benches for outside eating Sunday. Godwin stated he would add extra seating for the Super Bowl, sufficient to suit 300 folks.

“We’ll see when we get there,” he stated.