Los Angeles average gas price leads the nation at a record-breaking $6.08

On Wednesday the common price for a gallon of standard fuel in Los Angeles reached $6.08, leaping 2.3 cents in a single day and breaking a file set earlier this 12 months, in line with the newest information from AAA.

Los Angeles shouldn’t be alone in its ache as the price of fuel spikes throughout the nation. And in line with analysts, the swap to a dearer summer time mix for different elements of the nation guarantees the damage won’t cease anytime quickly.

The common price for normal fuel is greater than $4 for practically each state. According to AAA, the nationwide common is $4.56, however California leads the nation with an average of $6.05. Los Angeles fuel costs final hit an all-time file on March 28 when the common reached $6.07, however Wednesday’s costs broke the record again after rising for 21 consecutive days. This time final 12 months, the common price of fuel in Los Angeles was $4.17, in line with historic information, and simply final month was $5.80.

Other elements of the Golden State are paying even larger costs for a gallon of standard: The common in San Luis Obispo and Inyo counties reached $6.24 and $6.23, respectively, , whereas Mono County’s common reached $7.00 on Thursday. Multiple components play into larger costs throughout the state, together with larger taxes and delivery prices to extra distant elements of the state.

A smorgasbord of different points has pushed up fuel costs throughout the globe, together with the war in Ukraine, which has seen the worldwide market lower ties with Russia’s oil provide, and global supply chain issues which have carried over to ports and are then handed on to shoppers. California’s unique blend of cleaner gas prices extra to provide and the price of residing within the Golden State additionally raises costs, together with inflation.

Automobile Club of Southern California spokesperson Marie Montgomery mentioned there’s additionally been a discount in oil refining within the United States, which creates the necessity to herald extra gas from outdoors markets.

“We are going to need to attract that much more in imports to make up for the lack of refining capacity,” Montgomery mentioned.

There’s additionally worry of a diesel scarcity in different elements of the nation that’s enjoying into the volatility within the oil market. Last 12 months, the United States noticed a gentle enhance in fuel costs, and that ramped up firstly of the battle in Ukraine.

“The uncertainty is really what’s driving the prices up,” Montgomery mentioned.

AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross says the excessive price of oil is driving the worth on the pump.

Typically, there’s a slight dip in fuel costs round this time of 12 months, however that doesn’t appear to be enjoying out this 12 months.

“Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year,” Gross mentioned in an announcement.

The nationwide swap to the dearer summer time mix, which is supposed to scale back gasoline evaporation when outdoors temperatures rise, is anticipated to be full in early June. That swap has already began in most elements of the nation, Montgomery mentioned, and is already baked into the costs shoppers are seeing on the pumps in California.