Lost 150-year-old platypus specimens that stunned the world discovered in UK museum

The newly found echidna specimen which was suspected to be collected by Caldwell. Credit:Jacqueline Garget

“Lizards and frogs lay eggs, so the idea of a mammal laying eggs was dismissed by many people – I think they felt it was degrading to be related to animals that they considered lower life forms.”

For 85 years, European naturalists had tried to search out proof that platypuses and echidnas lay eggs – together with by asking Aboriginal Australians – however any outcomes they despatched residence have been ignored or dismissed.

Caldwell, a Scottish zoologist, was despatched to Australia in 1883 with substantial monetary backing from Cambridge, the Royal Society and the British authorities to assist resolve the long-standing scientific thriller which had divided teachers by 85 years.

With the help of the native Indigenous peoples, he arrange camp on the banks of the Burnett River in northern Queensland, looking for lungfish, echidna and platypus eggs. Assisted by a crew of 150 Aboriginal women and men, he ultimately found some eggs.