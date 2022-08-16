Lottery boss resigns with ‘immediate effect’ | Fin24

The Commissioner of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has resigned “with immediate effect”.

Thabang Charlotte Mampane served ten years as Commissioner — successfully chief government officer of the NLC.

Mampane was to face disciplinary motion in reference to the usage of Lottery cash to buy her home.

Get the largest enterprise tales emailed to you each weekday, or go to the Fin24 front page.

The Commissioner of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has resigned “with immediate effect” simply weeks earlier than her time period expires on the finish of September. This is based on a number of sources, GroundUp reported.

Thabang Charlotte Mampane served ten years as Commissioner — successfully chief government officer of the NLC. Her first five-year contract was prolonged in September 2017.

The NLC has been overwhelmed with corruption over the previous few years. GroundUp has uncovered lots of of tens of millions of rands of misspent Lottery funding on Mampane’s watch, and what we’ve reported is probably going the tip of the iceberg.

Her resignation comes simply over two weeks after we revealed that Lottery funding meant to construct a Limpopo faculty razed by fireplace throughout a protest, had been used to pay for her luxurious residence in a golf property.

The home, within the upmarket Pecanwood Estate, which abuts Hartbeespoort Dam within the North West, is registered within the title of a belief through which Mampane and her husband, Samuel, are each trustees. The couple and their two grownup youngsters are all beneficiaries of the belief.

Mampane’s home is one of several that GroundUp has revealed was purchased with Lottery grants meant to go to fund good causes, particularly in rural and marginalised communities.

Mampane, who last year earned R4.5 million, went on depart on the identical day that the GroundUp story was revealed.

We perceive that Mampane was to face disciplinary motion in reference to the usage of Lottery cash to buy her home. It’s unclear what the impact of her sudden resignation will probably be on this course of.

Thendo Ramagoma, the previous deputy of the NLC’s Arts and Culture distributing company and present authorized government, has been performing as Commissioner since Mampane went on depart two weeks in the past.

Under investigation

The buy of the home is below investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which has been probing corruption involving Lottery funds ever since President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation in October 2020 authorising the investigation.

Mampane was just lately referred to as in by the SIU to reply questions in regards to the 2016 buy of the home for R3.6 million. A couple of weeks afterward GroundUp, which had been investigating the home buy since receiving a tip-off final 12 months, revealed its story.

Under Mampane, the NLC’s relationship with Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel, who has oversight of the lottery, has been adversarial and marked with litigation (see here and here).

Communication between the minister and the NLC was largely lowered to writing, usually within the type of legal professionals’ letters.

This isn’t the primary time that Mampane has resigned from a high-powered job. In 2010, she resigned as performing chief operations officer of the SABC, after she was caught on CCTV digital camera eavesdropping on a board assembly the place her efficiency was being mentioned.

It adopted the SABC board’s dismal efficiency earlier than Scopa (Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts) the earlier month. After the Scopa listening to, Mampane got here below strain to surrender her submit, however she retained her well-paid job as a gaggle government within the workplace of the CEO.

In 2012, she acquired a “golden handshake” of R4.3 million from the SABC to prematurely terminate her contract. She joined the NLC as Commissioner shortly afterwards.Mampane didn’t reply to a request for remark about her resignation, despatched to her through WhatsApp and Signal.

NLC spokesperson Ndivhuho Mafela stated he was not conscious of Mampane’s resignation and was attempting to confirm it. Reminded of the deadline within the authentic request, he stated he needed to “follow protocols”. He had not responded by the point of publication. This story will probably be up to date when, and if, he feedback.