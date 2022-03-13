Lottie Moss dumped by modelling agency

Kate Moss’s little sister Lottie has been dumped by her modelling company after having express photographs from her OnlyFans account leaked.

The 24-year-old was faraway from Storm’s web site whereas the agency’s particulars have been taken down from her social media accounts, in accordance with The Sun.

It comes after explicit images of Lottie were leaked from her OnlyFans account by a former pal.

Lottie, who claimed to have been earning $129,500-a-month promoting her racy snaps from the platform, had slowed down her work with Storm to concentrate on it.

“Kind of the reason why I’m not doing the modelling stuff is because I’m doing more nude stuff. I really enjoy it,” she mentioned beforehand.

“I think it’s a shame the industry doesn’t kind of fully accept that.

“I’m not just talking about my agency — I’m talking about the industry as a whole.”

Storm famously scouted Kate when she was 14 and helped propel her to superstardom.

Lottie, who has the identical father, was additionally found by the model as a teen and signed at 16.

The mannequin checked into rehab earlier this year, simply weeks after having the nude photographs leaked.

She took to TikTok to inform followers she was present process therapy, having beforehand opened about combating substance abuse and anxiousness final yr.

The 24-year-old used incorrect spelling so the put up wouldn’t be eliminated.

Appearing to movie herself in a bed room, Lottie uploaded a clip which learn: “When everyone’s glamorising drooog taking but you’re literally in r3h4b. [sic].”

She additionally referenced well-liked new TV collection Euphoria – which focuses on a gaggle of occasion loving 20-somethings who use each alcohol and medicines – writing: “I think I took euphoria too literally u guys.”

In a second put up, Lottie might be seen miming to a voice over about wanting a cigarette alongside the caption: “The staff at r3h4b when I go outside for the 10000th time to $mok3.[sic]”

Her confession got here after it was revealed Lottie had made her OnlyFans account free in a stand towards a former friend who leaked her sexy pictures online.

Lottie broke down in tears revealing she’d been horrified to find her followers had been being inspired to put up her express OnlyFans photographs on-line by somebody who was as soon as near her.

It’s not the one challenge Lottie has needed to take care of, explaining she’d struggled with anxiousness “a lot” in her lifetime.

“My struggles have caused me to act out of character and ultimately I think I was becoming a person that I didn’t really like which is why I numbed myself with substances and put myself down through neglect of my mental health and my general health,” she mentioned.

“Going down that road made it very hard for me to get out, I was surrounding myself with people who were a similar mental state to me and I can see now that was not helping.”