Loud noise wakes up family, they find the source … a huge alligator. See pics

“Always check you pool before diving in,” that is how a submit shared by a US police department begins. The share tells the story of how a household discovered an surprising visitor swimming of their pool. It was an alligator and that too an enormous one.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office took to their official Facebook web page to share concerning the incident. They additionally posted a couple of photos. While a number of the photos present the reptile contained in the pool, others seize the officers making an attempt to rescue the massive animal.

“A Deep Creek family was awakened by some loud noises on their lanai and came out to find this guy taking a dip in their pool. Coming in at 10’11” and weighing over 550lbs., he tore through the screen to get to the nice, cool water,” the division wrote in the remainder of their caption.

Take a have a look at the submit:

The submit has been shared a couple of days in the past. Since being posted it has gathered over 2,700 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit numerous feedback.

“CCSO dang it… Gator-boy was hot, out looking to have some fun with a little late night dip. He was minding his own business and boom it’s all fun and games until the FWC and PoPo show up.On a serious note… Great Job CCSO!! I am sure that was a scary situation for all involved!! Keep up the Great work CCSO!!” wrote a Facebook person. “This is my Mom house ,the Gator is still alive and well. And I’m going to post the behind the scenes on my page,” shared an individual who indicated that the incident befell at their mum or dad’s home.

They did share a video which exhibits the officers making an attempt to get the alligator out of the pool. “Behind the scenes‼Gator in the pool, thank you so much Charlotte County Police for keeping us all safe and safely removing the alligator,” they wrote whereas posting the video.

What are your ideas on the share? What would you do in such a state of affairs?