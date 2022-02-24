“Love Affair” No Ground For Bail When Minor Involved, Says Supreme Court

The High Court was manifestly in error in permitting the applying for bail, the Supreme Court mentioned.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has mentioned that grounds like “there was a love affair” between the woman and the accused and there was alleged “refusal to marry” may have no bearing on the grant of bail within the POCSO case.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant put aside the order of a single choose of Jharkhand High Court granting bail to an accused in a case registered beneath the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 and IPC.

It mentioned, “The High Court was manifestly in error in allowing the application for bail. The reason that from the statement under Section 164 and the averments in the FIR, it appears that ‘there was a love affair’ between the appellant and the second respondent and that the case was instituted on the refusal of the second respondent to marry the appellant, is specious”.

The bench mentioned, “Once, prima facie, it appears from the material before the Court that the appellant was barely thirteen years of age on the date when the alleged offence took place, both the grounds, namely that ‘there was a love affair’ between the appellant (girl) and the second respondent (accused) as well as the alleged refusal to marry, are circumstances which will have no bearing on the grant of bail”.

The bench in its order handed on Monday mentioned that “having regard to the age of the prosecutrix and the nature and gravity of the crime, no case for the grant of bail was established”.

“The order of the High Court granting bail has to be interfered with since the circumstances which prevailed with the High Court are extraneous in view of the age of the prosecutrix, having regard to the provisions of Section 376 of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO. We accordingly set aside the impugned order of the High Court dated August 2, 2021”, it mentioned. The bench directed that the accused ought to give up forthwith to custody.

Senior advocate Anand Grover and advocate Fauzia Shakil, showing on behalf of the woman, submitted that the date of delivery of the sufferer is January 1, 2005, and on the time of the alleged offence, she was nearly 13 years of age.

On the rivalry of advocate Rajesh Ranjan, showing for the accused, that he’s a scholar learning in an engineering school and he is not going to get bail all through the trial, the bench requested that within the info and circumstances, the Special Judge, POCSO, who’s accountable for the trial shall full the trial inside six months from the date of receipt of an authorized copy of this order.

Mr Grover submitted, “Having regard to the provisions of Section 376 IPC and POCSO, the reasons which weighed with the High Court are, ex facie, specious and the application for bail ought not to have been allowed”.

Mr Ranjan alternatively submitted that although the charge-sheet has been submitted, there was no restoration of the allegedly obscene movies neither is there any medical proof to point that the woman had any sexual contact with the accused.

The prime court docket famous that on January 27, 2021, an FIR was registered in Kanke police station of Ranchi district for offences punishable beneath Section 376 of the Indian Penal and provisions of the POCSO Act.

In the FIR, it was alleged by the petitioner woman that, on the materials time, when she was a minor, the second respondent (accused) had taken her to a residential lodge and had entered right into a sexual relationship on the peace of mind of marrying her.

She had alleged that the accused was refusing to marry her and that he had despatched sure obscene movies to her father.

It famous that the applying for anticipatory bail filed by the accused was rejected by the Special Judge, POCSO, Ranchi on February 18, 2021, after which he surrendered on April 3, 2021, and sought bail.

The police filed the cost sheet earlier than the Special Judge on May 24, 2021, and his bail plea was allowed by the Single Judge of the Jharkhand High Court.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)