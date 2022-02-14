Love Chicken Tikka? Make These 5 Juicy Non-Veg Tikkas For A Delicious Affair

When it involves occasion snacks, the very first thing that involves our minds is a juicy and flavourful tikka. Whenever we attend weddings or dinner events, we stay up for consuming the tikka snacks from the scrumptious selection! That is how a lot all of us love a scrumptious tikka. For non-vegetarians, tikka is a real delight. Just desirous about hen tikka and fish tikka has us yearning for these snacks. If you’re a hardcore non-vegetarian, then we have now shortlisted some non-veg tikka recipes that you could strive at house. These non-veg tikka snacks actually scream indulgence, making you need extra!

Here Are 5 Non-Vegetarian Snacks You Need To Try:

1.Chicken Tikka

The basic tikka snack, hen tikka is one masaledaar snack all of us love! Tender items of hen are marinated in Indian spices like tandoori masala, purple chilli powder, garam masala, ginger-garlic paste and extra, and cooked in a tandoor to present us the beloved hen tikka.

Click here for the full recipe of Chicken Tikka.

2. Fish Tikka

Fish tikka is one such tremendous well-liked number of tikkas that we are able to have at any level of the day. Smoky and succulent, fish tikka is the proper appetizer to cost up any occasion. Pair it with a tangy chutney- and you’ve got a winner at hand.

Click here for the full recipe of Fish Tikka.

3. Hariyali Chicken Tikka

With the zesty and earthy taste of mint, coriander and inexperienced chillies, this hen tikka recipe comes with a flavourful and hariyali twist! It is tremendous simple to make and is a scrumptious tikka snack to serve throughout dinner events.

Click here for the full recipe of Hariyali Chicken Tikka.

4. Achaari Fish Tikka

If you need to give a twist of style to your common fish tikka, then it is time to give it a singular spin with this recipe of achari fish tikka! As the title suggests, this fish tikka is combined with the tangy flavors of achar that can tantalise your style buds.

Click here for the full recipe of Achaari Fish Tikka.

5. Butter Chicken Tikka

Masala hen tikka items dipped in butter hen gravy, this fusion hen recipe is simple to make, scrumptious and desires no lengthy hours of marination. Prepare it as an appetiser for impromptu visitor gatherings or any special day, this recipe will win everyone’s coronary heart very quickly.

Click here for the full recipe of Butter Chicken Tikka.

Try out these scrumptious non-vegetarian tikkas and do inform us within the feedback part which one is your favourite!