Love Keema? Make This Keema Roll Recipe For Mouth-Watering Dinner

There is one factor we are able to all agree on – the important thing to a non-vegetarian foodie’s coronary heart is a scrumptious meaty dish! Serve us a crunchy rooster snack or a masaledaar mutton curry, and moments later the bowl could be licked clear. Keema is among the hottest meats loved in Indian delicacies. From galouti kebab, shami kebab, matar keema, keema samosa to keema paratha, simply occupied with these delicacies have us salivating! In honor of our love for keema, now we have delivered to you a particular keema recipe that may be loved as a snack and a meal, it’s referred to as keema roll.

If you like to eat the kathi rolls which might be served on the streets, then this roll could be excellent for you. Rather than having the generic rooster stuffing, this roll has a masaledaar keema stuffing, including a scrumptious twist to the road meals roll.

Keema Roll Recipe: How To Make Keema Roll At Home

First, you may want to start out by making the keema stuffing. For that, warmth oil in a pan, add finely chopped onion and ginger-garlic paste and fry it. Add the keema and fry it with the onions for a while. Next, add chopped onion and prepare dinner it until it’s mushy. Season it with salt, pink chilli powder, turmeric powder, rooster masala, cumin powder, coriander powder and stir it nicely. Next add sliced ​​capsicum, onion and carrot, prepare dinner it for some time and the stuffing is prepared!

Make parathas, on every paratha, unfold mayonnaise, ketchup after which place the keema stuffing. Roll it and it’s prepared.

Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Keema Roll.

Serve this with some recent pudina chutney and uncooked onions and also you shall be in for a deal with!

Sounds scrumptious, would not it?! Make this keema roll at dwelling and shock your loved ones together with your culinary abilities. Do inform us within the feedback part the way you preferred it!