Love of coal is as scary as the severe weather

Aly’s evaluation of our Prime Minister’s character is perceptive. As a advertising and marketing man, Morrison makes use of no matter instruments come at hand. He has eager data of what’s trending in several communities and the innate racism of most Australians is definitely deployed when wanted. When different buzz phrases take precedence he makes use of them. His private beliefs are much less vital than profitable that individual marketing campaign. Sonia Lee, Dudley We suppose that the issue lies with people. Whether it’s impressions or proof that make us suppose badly of an individual, we predict that if we change the person then the organisation might be alright. But actually, the person could be formed by the organisation. Or they share the identical values. So, are Morrison, John Howard or Tony Abbott the issue, or the social gathering they symbolize? David Rush, Lawson Aly concludes with a forensically balanced fair-mindedness that impressions are all we now have to go on. That is all we now have ever needed to go on. Whether it was Paul Keating’s in-your-face bluntness or John Howard’s doubtful doublespeak, it was the impression you fashioned somewhat than what you knew. My opinion is that the actual Scott Morrison is hiding behind an limitless string of denials and a facade of a bloke who doesn’t actually exist. My impression of the actual PM isn’t beneficial.Garry Feeney, Kingsgrove Bush meets ’burbs Congratulations to the Royal Agricultural Society on its bicentenary (“It’s raining cats and dogs at the Royal Easter Show”, April 8). What a outstanding achievement. Two centuries of imaginative and prescient, enterprise and laborious work bringing one of the best of the nation to town, and creating joyful reminiscences for generations of households. A giant thanks to the 1000’s of volunteers who energy the Royal Easter Show yearly. Kylie Winkworth, Newtown

Call centre hang-ups Qantas just isn’t the one firm doing it. Your name is vital to them, however your time is price nothing (“Qantas called to account for nightmare call centres”, April 8). Mustafa Erem, Terrigal Minister’s gag is a joke The irony: the Roads Minister makes use of a column gifted to her in a significant newspaper to justify why she has restricted freedom of speech (Letters, April 8). Todd Hillsley, Homebush

True love on-line Dear, pricey Adrian Connelly (Letters, April 8). I present the photographs of “Natasha” and “Svetlana” to my spouse to point out her somebody who clearly values my heroic 77-year-old manhood. I’m undecided why she laughs, however she nonetheless gained’t give me the PIN. She likens my probabilities to that of the canine that truly catches the automobile: I wouldn’t know what to do with it. Brian Byrne, Flinders Illustration: Matt Golding Credit: Fixed phrases and date can cease this election charade The date of the election is at all times the plaything of the prime minister (“‘I’ll give him a lift’: Albanese urges PM to call the election”, smh.com.au, April 8). Take it out of their palms and make it a hard and fast date, and ideally on the finish of a four-year time period. That would finish the absurdity of the prime minister driving in a motorcade, flags waving from the bonnet, to the governor-general to play the charade of “advising” stated G-G to challenge the writs. Richard Lynch, Belbora

Fate worse than debt Clive Palmer clearly spends cash like a drunken sailor, whereas on the identical time railing in opposition to debt ranges (“Palmer to splash $40m-plus on UAP election advertising”, April 8). Ironically, as his National Press Club handle befell, we simply occurred to be passing Palmer’s $40m Australia yacht moored at Southport. The commentary on the Gold Coast HOPO ferry indicated it prices virtually $50,000 for gasoline. One simply has to surprise about these bilious yellow billboards: freedom for whom?Rhonda Seymour, Castle Hill Guest employees exploited At final. This proposal is such a welcome change to our migration coverage (“Labor vows to stop Australia from becoming ‘guest worker nation’ “, April 8). We have been exploiting young foreign workers for far too long; by demeaning them we demean ourselves. This policy has exposed many young people from around the world to terrible exploitation and with the promise of potential residency, we have forced young people into under-paid work. Often we have obliged them into expensive study for little benefit to themselves or to the wider Australian community.

Very often the result has been heartbreak and failure. After years of struggle, they are often forced to return to their home countries with little to show for their years of effort. Vincent Sicari, Haberfield Free the Murugappans It is good that the poor unfortunates locked up in the asylum seeker hotels and elsewhere are free at last, thanks to Novak Djokovic and the coming election (“‘Never again’: Jubilation as remaining asylum seekers freed from Park Hotel”, smh.com.au, April 8). However, if Scott Morrison and Alex Hawke anticipate to win any brownie factors for this motion, they’ll want to complete the job. It is time that the Murugappan household be given unconditional everlasting residency and are returned to dwell of their Australian residence city, Biloela. Pam Nankivell, Parkes

Trees a crowd Illustration: John Shakespeare Credit: Correspondents haven’t recognised the alternatives and behavior of people within the improvement story (Letters, April 8). While builders present the land upon which new homes are constructed, the selection of the home rests with the person. We at all times appear to say it’s the politician that should act. I recommend that we are able to act now with the alternatives we make in choosing homes, planting or not planting bushes. I’ve labored within the city improvement business since 1984. In that point, I’ve labored with builders who’ve improved landscaping, planted bushes and proposed narrower roads and fewer footpaths to scale back city warmth. Streets through which I do know bushes have been planted are actually bereft of bushes. How did that occur? One resident informed me the bushes have been pulled out by the residents as a result of the leaves dropped on their driveways and stained them. How is a politician going to cease that? Tree police? Stuart Green, Glenbrook The metropolis of Dubbo is now not a rural metropolis on the Western Plains. If somebody was blindfolded and dropped into our streets, they may very well be forgiven for pondering that they’d ended up misplaced and confused in western Sydney. Surrounding farmland, big previous bushes and open grassland areas are actually cement-rendered, corrugated iron and tiled roof nightmares. There are new estates the place new homes are so densely packed their eaves virtually contact. My organisation, Dubbo Environment Group, has requested native council for higher housing insurance policies to handle comfy residing, a rise in tree cover and wider spacing. It is ineffective asking for a factor known as “beauty”. There doesn’t appear to be a monetary worth positioned on “beauty”.

Climate change is costing lives and damaging livelihoods. We have been trying to our native authorities to have artistic and progressive insurance policies utilized. Instead, the entire state is being led alongside the ugly street of environmental degradation. Margaret McDonald, Dubbo Spend subs’ cash on the aged If the federal government just isn’t the physique that helps aged care, then who’s going to take accountability (Letters, April 8)? It is actually not going to be the homeowners of the companies, who’re within the recreation for revenue. At the aged care residence my mom resided in for 3 years earlier than her demise, the workers have been all taught to multitask and needed to study to take turns at cooking, cleansing, washing, serving meals, and the scary process of allotting medicines. We will all develop previous. We ought to all care concerning the vitamin and care offered for aged residents. Perhaps the billions wasted on invisible submarines may have helped on this space. Jennifer Carter, Oyster Bay Letters saying that it could be higher to spend cash on nurses than tanks are a sign that many have purchased into the Liberal worth that taxes needs to be as little as potential. This is unsuitable. We needs to be having a dialogue about what’s an applicable stage of expenditure for the federal government to supply the providers we ask of it. Then we needs to be discussing applicable sources of funds to pay for the expenditure. Looking on the rising demand for NDIS, aged care, defence and catastrophe mitigation and prevention, it appears to me {that a} quantity in extra of 27 per cent of GDP might be essential. The dishonest assertions by each main events that we are able to do all the things we want on 23 per cent needs to be derided. Both Norway and Sweden spend rather more than we do and so they don’t have any underclass residing in poverty. We select to impoverish tens of millions whereas preferentially treating millionaires. We needs to be ashamed. Alan Stanley, Upper Corindi

Ruff justice Oscar the superstar cavoodle needs to be entitled to sue for the indignity of being described as a “chattel” in authorized proceedings (“Barrister in dogfight over cavoodle”, April 8) Doug Walker, Baulkham Hills Maths lesson While not having any lecturers who may write on the blackboard with each palms, back-to-front, or the wrong way up, my declare to fame is being given per week’s detention from a cranky arithmetic instructor once I suggested him to not throw a tangent (Letters, April 8). Rose Panidis, Graceville (Qld)

Helping hand Scott Morrison ought to proceed together with his avenue walks. The extra excessive the behaviour of his antagonists, and most often they’ll’t assist themselves, the extra help he’ll garner (Letters, April 8). George Fishman, Vaucluse Spelling bee My first encounter with sentence development was on the age of six (Herald, 8 April). On my jotter, I had written “I will smoke the pip”, a lot to the chagrin of a fearsome, black-draped Irish nun who jabbed at my phrases declaring there was an “e” lacking. I thought of it, acquired out my monumental pencil and waited triumphantly for her return, solely to learn “I will smokee the pip”. Shaun Davies, St Peters

Postscript “Can we please stop doing the free trial subscriptions for sunshine and just sign up for a month next time?” Peter Fyfe of Enmore pleaded on Wednesday, after town had loved just a few days of splendid sunshine after which groaningly watched the dismal gray skies return by mid-week. Illustration: John Shakespeare Credit: But there was a silver lining. The persistent and typically torrential rain that led to flooding in components of Sydney, once more, fired up letter writers’ response to the choice by NSW Planning Minister Anthony Roberts to “listen to property developers” and scrap planning guidelines for greener and extra sustainable housing improvement. “Actions by the planning minister fly in the face of all recent experience,” wrote

Jo Lewis of Akolele.“Floods that make planning guidelines look like a bad joke, fires that left people in limbo for years and the threat of sea level rise all say that better regulation is required to protect purchasers.”