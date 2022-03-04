Love triumphed over war Friday for a Ukrainian couple in the capital Kyiv

Love triumphed over conflict Friday for a Ukrainian couple within the capital Kyiv.

Dmytro Shybalov and Anna Panasiuk put aside their worries over Russia’s invasion and bought married on the metropolis’s civil registration workplace.

They met seven years in the past in Donetsk, in the course of the battle between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian authorities forces.

Less than two months earlier than Russia invaded Ukraine this 12 months, Dmytro proposed to Anna.

They deliberate to marry in the course of the summer season however introduced their plans ahead, believing they would not get a greater alternative later.

The newly-married couple works as volunteers for civil organizations and plan to remain in Kyiv regardless of Russia’s advance in direction of the capital.