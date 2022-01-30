‘Love u’: Jason Momoa gushes over ex’s daughter

Jason Momoa and Zoe Kravitz have signalled they’re nonetheless shut in a candy Instagram trade, weeks after he introduced his break up from Lisa Bonet.

News of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s break up shocked the web earlier this month.

But the actor has signalled he stays shut with Zoe Kravitz, Bonet’s daughter from her earlier marriage to Lenny Kravitz, in a candy trade on Instagram.

The 42-year-old Game of Thrones and Aquaman star shared a submit selling his stepdaughter’s upcoming movie The Batman, by which she performs Catwoman.

Regramming the movie’s poster, Momoa wrote: “so proud. can’t wait. march 4th love u zozo.”

“i love youuuuuuuuuu @prideofgypsies,” the 33-year-old actor and musician commented in response.

When she was forged within the function in 2019, Momoa advised Entertainment Tonight it was “perfect casting”.

“It’s perfect. She’s gonna kill it,” he mentioned on the time.

During a 2020 interview with Men’s Health, Momoa opened up in regards to the love he felt for Kravitz, her then-husband Karl Glusman, and her father, who he’s beforehand described as a “brother”.

“I love her husband. I love her dad. I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family,” he mentioned.

On January 12, Momoa and Bonet, 54, revealed in a joint statement that they were “parting ways in marriage” after 16 years collectively.

The actors, who share daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf, secretly married in 2017 after assembly at a jazz membership in 2005.

In the assertion, which Momoa has since deleted from his Instagram, the previous couple famous that they “have felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times”.

“A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so We share our Family news That we are parting ways in marriage,” the assertion learn.

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy … But so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.

“We free each other to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail. J & L.”

As for why the couple break up, a well-placed insider advised People it had been a very long time coming.

The supply mentioned that Bonet had “no interest in joining” her husband on location when he wanted to journey for roles. The pair additionally hadn’t been seen together in public for almost two years.

According to the insider, the break up “didn’t happen overnight”, explaining that issues had been “amazing” between the couple for years till they hit a snag.

“They have grown apart because of different focuses,” the supply mentioned, including that The Cosby Show star was comfortable together with her life in LA whereas Momoa wished to deal with his profession, which takes him around the globe.

“A few years ago, Jason was struggling to find work. Now his career is booming. And he wants to keep working as much as he can,” they mentioned.

“For some people, [distance] might strengthen their marriage. For Lisa and Jason’s marriage, being apart was a disaster.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, the problems worsened whereas Momoa was filming Aquaman 2.

“When Jason was away filming Aquaman 2, their differences and issues were heightened,” a supply advised ET.

“He was gone for a while and it definitely put additional stress on their relationship.”

Bonet had additionally hinted she was going by way of a serious life change in an interview weeks earlier.

Speaking to Marisa Tomei for Interview journal in December, Bonet mentioned she was “learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty”.

“We’ve eliminated all this extra noise, and now it’s time to grow our roots deeper into our own values,” she added.