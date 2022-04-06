“Loved His Temperament”: Ravi Shastri’s High Praise For Young Lucknow Super Giants Batter | Cricket News

The Indian Premier League is a platform the place expertise meets alternative and within the ongoing season, the children have grabbed their alternatives with each arms and have impressed each time they’ve an opportunity. Lucknow Super Giants’ younger batter Ayush Badoni has left a mark on each followers and pundits and he continues to impress with every passing sport for the franchise. Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri can be greatly surprised by the 22-year-old’s displaying within the cash-rich league.

“He has looked very impressive. I have loved his temperament and he is not overawed by any names and he is not afraid to pull out those big shots. He seems to have time. He is very calculated; he knows which areas he has to hit. Gets into position early, the movement is pretty swift and he does it with ease,” Shastri mentioned on ESPNcricinfo’s ‘T20 Time Out’.

Badoni first grabbed the highlight within the sport in opposition to Gujarat Titans as he scored 54 after which he backed up that efficiency in opposition to Chennai Super Kings as he scored a quickfire 19 to assist his aspect chase down 211.

In the sport in opposition to SunRisers Hyderabad, Badoni had scored quickfire 19 runs to assist his aspect put up greater than 165 runs on the board.

“They start early. My generation would start focusing on Test match cricket. Today’s generation, you gotta take all three formats into play. You start playing your shots very very early in your career. In our day, if you try and play the reverse sweep or the sweep or the scoop or the lap shot, your coaches would have gone berserk. Today, when you see it happening on television, you want to try and do it,” mentioned Shastri.

“It is good to see and the guys are adapting well. Different era, different formats in the game and the styles are different. They come prepared,” he added.

Lucknow Super Giants have gained two matches within the ongoing season thus far and they’re positioned on the fifth spot within the factors desk. They will subsequent sq. off in opposition to Delhi Capitals on Thursday.