‘Loves the pressure’: Ella says Eddie Jones motivated to silence the doubters

It’s not the primary time stress has come on for Jones within the center a part of a World Cup cycle; he was reportedly solely video games away from getting the sack in 2018 earlier than he realised his long-term plan and took England to the ultimate of the 2019 World Cup. “He just loves to prove the doubters wrong – [whether that’s] when he comes to Australia [in July] or in the Six Nations like right now, where he is under pressure again,” Ella mentioned. “That’s what he does; he likes the challenge.” Jones and Dylan Hartley holding the Cook Cup after a 3rd win in Sydney in 2016. Credit:Getty The 2016 collection in Australia was Jones’ first main tour with England, after he’d been appointed within the fallout to England’s disastrous 2015 residence World Cup, the place they missed the finals. Ella mentioned critics of Jones’ appointment have been quickly silenced.

“They were like lots of places, they’d rather have an Englishman coaching England,” he mentioned. “But that series got the doubters off his back no doubt. It was an inexperienced team, in many regards, and to win Test matches on foreign soil is always one of the hardest things to do, let alone win a series 3-0.” In a transfer interpreted by some as designed to get underneath the pores and skin of then Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, Jones employed Ella to be an assault advisor. “It was exciting,” Ella mentioned. “It was difficult and a bit different coaching an English team against Australia, but obviously the relationship between Eddie and myself was very good, so it ended up being a good series, winning 3-0, which was quite unexpected. The guys really improved with each Test match.” Will he reprise his function with England for the 2022 tour? “Nah, I don’t think so mate,” Ella mentioned. “We message a fair bit. I am not expecting anything this time around, to be honest.”