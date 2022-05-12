Low census turnout in WCape still being studied, says Gungubele | Fin24

Minister within the Presidency Mondli Gungubele stated the low turnout of Western Cape households within the census was not but trigger for panic.

He stated the federal government was assessing the census outcomes within the province, the place solely 70% of households participated.

Gungubele stated the federal government would await the completion of the method, high quality assurance and profiles of those that responded.

Minister within the Presidency Mondli Gungubele stated the federal government was nonetheless assessing the outcomes of South Africa’s nationwide census within the Western Cape to see if the outcomes are in keeping with worldwide requirements.

This comes after solely 70% of Western Cape households responded to and took part within the nationwide census of 2022, regardless of Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) introducing on-line and cell platforms for households to offer suggestions.

Low participation within the nationwide census at any degree presents a significant problem to the federal government the place it pertains to the allocation of budgetary sources at a provincial degree for the needs of service supply.

On Wednesday, the Statistics Council warned that the low participation within the census within the Western Cape threatened to undermine the integrity of the 2022 census advert will have an effect on nationwide price range allocations to the province and municipalities and district councils.

Gungubele advised reporters in a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday morning that authorities would assess the outcomes comprehensively.

“The series of experts will still be used to test the process and see if it missed international standards. After all of that is done, we will be able to make a determination on what needs to be done,” stated Gungubele.

Gungubele maintained that the low participation by Western Cape households was being taken severely by Stats SA and the federal government however stated the federal government wouldn’t leap the gun on the implications of the turnout.

“I think we did express as we gave the interim report how the census ensued and reflected on the Western Cape. We will await the completion of the process, quality assurance and profiles of those who responded. Let’s allow that process to go because the council must still do oversight,” he stated.

Stats SA is placing out fires on a number of fronts, as economists have additionally come out to counsel that there’s a risk that the unemployment knowledge within the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the fourth quarter of final 12 months may very well be incorrect.

