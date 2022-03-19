Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclonic storm on March 21: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a bulletin stated the

low strain space over southeast Bay of Bengal has moved

east-northeastwards and can intensify right into a despair by March

20 morning and right into a cyclonic storm on March 21.

“The Low Pressure Area over southeast Bay of Bengal and

adjoining south Andaman Sea and the East Equatorial Indian Ocean

has moved east-northeastwards and lies as a properly marked low

strain space over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south

Andaman Sea at 5.30 am on Saturday, March 19,” the IMD bulletin

learn.

The IMD stated the climate system is more likely to transfer almost

northwards alongside and off the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and

intensify right into a despair by the morning of March 20 and right into a

cyclonic storm on March 21.

Thereafter, it’s more likely to transfer almost north-northeastwards and

attain close to the Bangladesh-north Myanmar coasts across the morning

of March 22, 2022.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in a number of

locations over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with remoted extraordinarily

heavy rainfall probably over the Nicobar Islands.

The DGP of Andaman and Nicobar Islands took to Twitter to concern

a warning in regards to the dangerous climate situations. It reads: “In view of

prevailing climate situations with risk of Cyclonic storm

with very heavy rainfall, Gale winds gushing to 90 km hour and sea

turning into very tough, UT administration has positioned 6 NDRF groups for

speedy reduction, rescue operations in three districts

strategically.”