Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclonic storm on March 21: IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a bulletin stated the
low strain space over southeast Bay of Bengal has moved
east-northeastwards and can intensify right into a despair by March
20 morning and right into a cyclonic storm on March 21.
“The Low Pressure Area over southeast Bay of Bengal and
adjoining south Andaman Sea and the East Equatorial Indian Ocean
has moved east-northeastwards and lies as a properly marked low
strain space over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south
Andaman Sea at 5.30 am on Saturday, March 19,” the IMD bulletin
learn.
The IMD stated the climate system is more likely to transfer almost
northwards alongside and off the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and
intensify right into a despair by the morning of March 20 and right into a
cyclonic storm on March 21.
Thereafter, it’s more likely to transfer almost north-northeastwards and
attain close to the Bangladesh-north Myanmar coasts across the morning
of March 22, 2022.
The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in a number of
locations over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with remoted extraordinarily
heavy rainfall probably over the Nicobar Islands.
The DGP of Andaman and Nicobar Islands took to Twitter to concern
a warning in regards to the dangerous climate situations. It reads: “In view of
prevailing climate situations with risk of Cyclonic storm
with very heavy rainfall, Gale winds gushing to 90 km hour and sea
turning into very tough, UT administration has positioned 6 NDRF groups for
speedy reduction, rescue operations in three districts
strategically.”