Lowell Designer Stephanie Munoz Works To Uplift Black Men And Women Through Clothing

SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Lowell designer Stephanie Munoz has at all times had a inventive aptitude. From making purses and backpacks out of denim denims at a younger age to designing menswear for New England’s largest athletes, Munoz’s mission has at all times been to empower others – particularly individuals of colour.

“I’ve been designing since I was eight years old,” Munoz informed WBZ-TV.

“I really use fashion as a way to instill confidence into my clients,” Munoz mentioned from her new pop-up store in Somerville. “It makes me feel amazing knowing that I was a part of that woman’s – or even that man’s journey, finding a job.”

Munoz made certain the McCourty twins had been suited up off the soccer discipline throughout her time with the model 9Tailors.

“Designing the suits, the photoshoot, her energy to me was remarkable,” New England Patriots security Devin McCourty mentioned of Munoz.

She introduced the twins’ imaginative and prescient to life by creating go well with jackets and pants for his or her charity occasion to learn sickle cell analysis.

“Their foundation focuses on sickle cell which targets the African American community,” Munoz described.

“She helped out in a big way, came through,” mentioned McCourty. “People still ask us about those suits.”

The Lowell designer’s work may be discovered at a retailer known as Bogosplit in Somerville’s Assembly Row, made up of a group of pop-up retailers by native small enterprise homeowners.

Munoz is now engaged on a loungewear line targeted on serving to ladies really feel empowered in their very own pores and skin.

“You can go to a luxury brand and you can pick something up there, but the fact that you believe in my brand and you believe that I can provide you with that luxury experience, that quality garment,” Munoz mentioned. “It definitely makes me feel like I’m doing something right.”