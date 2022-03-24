Lowell Seeing Increase In Suspected Opioid-Related Overdose Deaths; 5 Reported In Recent Days

LOWELL (CBS) — Opioid deaths are on the rise in Lowell, police stated this week in a public security alert to residents.

“The LPD continues to note an increase in suspected opioid related overdose deaths in Lowell,” the division stated. “Specifically, there have been 5 suspected opioid related overdose deaths between 3/12/22-3/20/22.”

Massachusetts opioid overdose deaths have been rising, based on the latest published data.

The state says within the first 9 months of 2021, there have been 1,211 confirmed opioid-related deaths, which was a 1.3% enhance from 2020.

Police are telling these affected by habit and their family members to be “extra vigilant,” because the lethal substance fentanyl has been discovered laced in medicine like cocaine, marijuana and capsules purchased on-line.

Anyone needing assist can contact Lowell’s opioid outreach program at 978-631-7240.