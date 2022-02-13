LSG Players List 2022: Complete Lucknow Super Giants Squad and Players List for IPL 2022

The two-day occasion of the IPL mega auction noticed a profitable finish on February 13 in Bangalore as groups walked away with their alternative of gamers. It was fascinating for 2 new franchises Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans to construct the squad to mark a contemporary begin. Lucknow had roped in KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Ravi Bishnoi forward of the mega public sale.

While LSG roped in KL as their captaincy choice for a whopping INR 17 crore, all-rounder Stoinis was fetched in at INR 9.25 crore. On the opposite hand, younger leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi’s companies had been acquired by the brand new franchise at INR 4 crore. Day one of many public sale noticed the Lucknow workforce doing very properly with team-making below the methods of Gautam Gambhir.

Lucknow Super Giants purchase Avesh Khan at INR 10 crore

They went on to rope Quinton de Kock as KL Rahul’s associate on the prime. De Kock, who was launched by Mumbai forward of the mega public sale, obtained picked by LSG at INR 6.75 crore. Talking by way of their most costly buys after KL, they bagged the companies of ace pacer Avesh Khan for INR 10 crore and went on to rope in Jason Holder for INR 8.75 crore.

Earlier on day one, LSG additionally obtained in all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who was launched by Mumbai Indians. And, one factor that attracted the eye of all of the followers was the signing of Deepak Hooda. It will probably be fascinating for followers to see Hooda and Pandya play below one roof after their private points final yr.

It will probably be fascinating to see when the Lucknow facet will get to play some video games at their residence venue. IPL 2022 is reportedly anticipated to happen in Maharashtra resulting from COVID-19 issues.

Lucknow Super Giants full squad: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, Okay Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav.

Squad Strength- 21 (14 Indian, 7 abroad)

Purse Remaining- 0