LSG skipper KL Rahul fined for slow over rate | Cricket News – Times of India

MUMBAI: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakh after his crew maintained a sluggish over charge in its Indian Premier League match in opposition to Mumbai Indians on Saturday.
Rahul smashed a blistering century in his a hundredth IPL sport as LSG beat MI by 18 runs.
“The Lucknow Super Giants have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Match 26 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium – CCI, Mumbai on Saturday,” the IPL stated in a press release.
“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, captain KL Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” it added.
This was MI’s sixth successive defeat within the ongoing version of the league, whereas debutants LSG registered their fourth win to sit down on the high of the desk alongside Gujarat Titans.
