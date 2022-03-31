LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Lucknow Super Giants will face defending champions Chennai Super Kings within the ongoing Indian Premier League. Both these sides suffered defeats of their first video games and can now purpose to get their combos, planning and methods to ensure that this conflict. While the KL Rahul-led LSG went right down to Gujarat Titans, Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK had been comprehensively crushed by Kolkata Knight Riders.

In their final sport, Lucknow had a lot of positives regardless of the loss to Gujarat Titans. Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni had been sensible within the center order and the bowling division has sparks in Dushmantha Chameera and Ravi Bishnoi.

CSK, alternatively, had been restricted to 131 towards KKR. Only MS Dhoni rolled again the years with a superb half-century and Dwayne Bravo was amongst the wickets. The different gamers have to step up on this sport towards LSG.

Ahead of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, right here is every part you must know:

LSG vs CSK Probable XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne

