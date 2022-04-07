LSG vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants are excessive on confidence after two consecutive wins. This ought to assist them keep their profitable methods as they conflict with Delhi Capitals of their upcoming Indian Premier League match. This recreation will happen on the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (7 April).

Delhi Capitals obtained off to a superb begin this season after they beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians of their opening fixture. However, they have been defeated by Gujarat Titans of their subsequent recreation. LSG, then again, misplaced to the Gujarat Titans of their first outing this season. However, the facet bounced again in model to beat Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

If we check out the Delhi Capitals camp, the addition of David Warner ought to give them some elevate. Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant obtained begins within the final match, whereas Lalit Yadav has been very good. It might be attention-grabbing to see in the event that they follow Mandeep Singh or give an opportunity to Under-19 star Yash Dhull.

As far as their bowling is anxious, Anrich Nortje needs to be match for this match and can be a part of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Mustafizur Rahman within the recreation.

For Lucknow, KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, and Evin Lewis have scored in numerous matches and the highest order appears to be like stable. As far because the bowlers are involved, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi have been spectacular. They even have Jason Holder within the ranks, who was very good within the final match towards SRH. Holder provides the stability to the squad, together with Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda. LSG look a perfectly-balanced unit as they gear as much as battle DC.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals predicted taking part in XI:

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh/Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman