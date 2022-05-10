LSG vs GT, Indian Premier League 2022 – Rashid Khan’s Four-Wicket Haul Guides Gujarat Titans To Play-Offs, Spinner Reaches Major T20 Milestone | Cricket News

On Tuesday, Rashid Khan achieved an enormous T20 milestone throughout Gujarat Titans’ (GT) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match towards Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The spinner took 4 wickets for twenty-four runs as GT cruised previous LSG, profitable by 62 runs and in addition qualifying for the playoffs. The Afghan spinner’s four-wicket haul helped him attain 450 wickets throughout all T20s, turning into the third bowler to take action after Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir.

Khan’s figures of 4/24 are his best-ever haul within the IPL. “I think those couple of games which didn’t go well, it was all about my line and length. That was something I was missing in those games. The kind of pace I bowl and action I have, I cannot afford to lose my line and length and that was something I missed in two or three games. It was all about focusing on hitting the right area,” Khan mentioned after the match.

“The wicket was helping today and there was bounce and turn but overall it was just about my length. I have to bowl the right area, right length, and I will be able to pick wickets and make the run rate go higher.”

He picked his favorite dismissal amongst his 4 wickets too. “The wicket I got Jason Holder, that was a very crucial wicket at that time. We knew he’s someone who can take the game away. So his wicket is something, I had planned to bowl that leggie from middle stump and I was expecting it to go to slip but leg before was something. That wicket I enjoyed a lot,” he mentioned.

After profitable the toss, GT captain Hardik Pandya opted to bat. An unbeaten knock of 63 runs off 49 balls by Shubman Gill helped GT put up 144 for 4 in 20 overs, setting a goal of 145 runs. Meanwhile, David Miller registered 26 runs off 24 balls for Lucknow.

Chasing a goal of 145 runs, LSG had been bowled out for 82 in 13.5 overs with Rashid taking 4 wickets.

Meanwhile, Deepak Hooda was the very best run-scorer for LSG with a knock of 27 runs off 26 balls.

In the continuing season, Rashid has taken 15 wickets and has turn out to be an important cog in Pandya’s plans.

Overall, Rashid has performed 323 hames in T20s, taking 450 wickets.

The Afghan can be identified for his power-hitting expertise in T20 cricket and can be two sixes away from 100 T20 maximums! Earlier this season, he had additionally accomplished 100 wickets in IPL just lately.