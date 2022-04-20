LSG vs RCB: AB de Villiers Says This RCB Star Makes Him Want To Go Back To Playing Again | Cricket News

Dinesh Karthik has been in superb type for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) this season after being roped in by the franchise throughout the IPL mega public sale. Karthik is presently main RCB’s run-scoring charts with 210 runs in seven matches. The veteran wicket-keeper’s type and his performances as a finisher have prompted many to match him with former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers. Ahead of RCB’s recreation in opposition to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), de Villiers shared his views on Karthik’s purple patch, saying that he was shocked with the latter’s type this season.

“The form he is at this moment and he has already won RCB 2-3 games. He looks like he is in the form of his life. I don’t know where that comes from because he hasn’t played a lot of cricket. But man, he looks in good form and he plays around the wicket 360 degrees,” de Villiers stated throughout an interplay on VUSport streaming.

The former RCB batter additionally admitted that watching Karthik play this season virtually made him really feel like returning to motion.

“He almost makes me feel like I want to go back and play some cricket again, watching him play. He gets me excited, plays under pressure in the middle order and he’s got a lot of experience and if he keeps his form up there is a good chance that RCB are going a long way up,” he added.

RCB moved to the second spot within the factors desk after beating LSG by 18 runs on the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Skipper Faf du Plessis stole the present, smashing a superb 96 to take RCB to a complete of 182 for six.

Josh Hazlewood delivered the products with the ball, as his spell of 4 for 25 helped RCB limit LSG to a complete of 163 for eight.