Lt. Gov. Benjamin Arrested in Campaign Finance Scheme

Mr. Benjamin stated just lately that he had been cooperating with investigators, who had issued subpoenas in recent weeks to the State Senate in Albany and individuals who had suggested his comptroller marketing campaign. The lieutenant governor, accompanied by his attorneys, met with prosecutors final week, based on an individual conversant in the matter, and his high aides have been reassuring allies in non-public that he anticipated to be cleared of any wrongdoing within the case.

But the Harlem actual property investor who illegally assisted his marketing campaign, Gerald Migdol, whereas not listed by title within the indictment, is recognized as “CC-1,” quick for co-conspirator 1. He started offering data to investigators after he was arrested in November on an indictment charging him with wire fraud, aggravated identification theft and different crimes associated to his function within the fund-raising scheme, based on the folks with data of the matter.

In that indictment, prosecutors stated that Mr. Migdol started to steer hundreds of {dollars} value of fraudulent contributions to Mr. Benjamin in October 2019, only a month after the state senator filed to run for comptroller. They accused him of constructing straw donations within the title of people, together with his 2-year-old grandchild, who didn’t consent to them, and of reimbursing others for the price of their contributions.

At the time, the prosecutors didn’t touch upon Mr. Migdol’s motive, or explicitly title Mr. Benjamin. But they stated his scheme was designed to assist the candidate faucet into New York City’s beneficiant public marketing campaign matching funds program and safe him tens of hundreds of {dollars} in further marketing campaign money.

The two males have been shut and traded accolades at a collection of charitable and political capabilities through the years in Harlem, the place Mr. Migdol made a reputation for himself distributing faculty provides and Thanksgiving turkeys by his charity.

State records and a Facebook photo posted by Mr. Migdol on the time present Mr. Benjamin presenting him with an outsized cardboard test for $50,000 for the charity, Friends of Public School Harlem, in September 2019. It is unclear if the funds, which have been earmarked as a part of a discretionary state schooling fund, have been ever really delivered, however they represented one of many largest outdoors presents ever directed to the small charity.

A graduate of Ivy League colleges, Mr. Benjamin, spent a lot of his profession in banking and reasonably priced housing improvement earlier than profitable a State Senate seat representing most of Harlem in 2017.