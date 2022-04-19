L&T Infotech’s March Quarter Profit Sees 17% Rise

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has reported a 16.8 per cent enhance in consolidated revenue for March quarter

New Delhi:

IT firm Larsen & Toubro Infotech on Tuesday reported a 16.8 per cent enhance in consolidated revenue at Rs 637.5 crore within the quarter ended March.

The firm had recorded a consolidated revenue of Rs 545.2 crore in the identical interval a yr in the past.

The income from operations elevated by 31.57 per cent to Rs 4,301.6 crore throughout the reported quarter. The similar stood at Rs 3,269.4 crore within the year-ago interval.

For the yr ended March 31, 2022, L&T Infotech recorded an 18.63 per cent rise in consolidated revenue at Rs 2,296.8 crore. In the year-ago interval, it was at Rs 1,936.1 crore.

The firm’s annual earnings from operations grew 26.66 per cent to Rs 15,668.7 crore within the final fiscal in comparison with Rs 12,369.8 crore in 2020-21.