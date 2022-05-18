‘Lucian Carnival’ Will Be Open To Vaccinated And Unvaccinated Persons – Guidelines Coming – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Government of Saint Lucia by the Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information has continued plans for the profitable internet hosting of Saint Lucia Carnival 2022.

Since the announcement of the Carnival Planning and Management Committee (CPMC) and the Carnival Music Management Committee (CMMC), the planning for ‘Lucian Carnival’ has kicked into excessive gear.

Saint Lucia Carnival is the island’s premier cultural exercise and one of many greatest financial

drivers within the calendar 12 months.

To maximize the advantages that comes together with Saint Lucia Carnival, the Ministry together with the Carnival Planning and Management Committee (CPMC) has been in session with the Ministry of Health to chart the best way ahead for the festivities.

One key level to notice from these consultations, is that ‘Lucian Carnival’ will probably be open to each vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

However, extra exact pointers will probably be offered on the procedures for participation within the island’s Carnival within the coming weeks.

Minister Hilaire acknowledged, “I am very pleased to see a vibrant return of our premier cultural showcase. Saint Lucia Carnival 2022 is in high demand at the moment and promises to be on a similar level to that of 2019. We have also put in place several incentives and measures that will help Carnival Bands and Event Promoters recover from the 2-year absence.”

The Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information by its consultations with the CPMC and native Event Promoters highlighted that there will probably be NO new land occasions on the Calendar of Events for Carnival week, seventh to twentieth July.

This is in an effort to cut back the dangers related to the COVID-19 Pandemic and put much less stress on logistics and personnel from related Government Agencies.

In contemplating the necessity to get better the sector from the 2-year hiatus, the Cabinet has accredited the next incentives for Event Promoters and Carnival Bands who’ve been endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism, Investments, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) and the Carnival Planning and Management Committee (CPMC);

• 100% waiver of Corporation Tax for the Income Years 2020 to 2023;

• 100% waiver of Import Duty on materials imported by Carnival Bands and Event

Promoters;

• 100% waiver of Customs charges for Saint Lucia Carnival 2022; and

• 100% exemption from Withholding Tax for artistes and performers on the occasions for

Carnival 2022.

These incentives will help with making certain that the execution of Saint Lucia Carnival is at its normally high-standard and assist re-energize the leisure trade that has been nearly dormant for the reason that creation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the preliminary strategy planning stage of Carnival in 2021, bulletins have been made to host the Parade of the Bands on the Beausejour Circuit.

Since then, the prevailing situations have turn out to be extra relaxed. Therefore, revelers for Saint Lucia Carnival 2022 can now benefit from the conventional ‘jump up’ from ‘Mega J to Mega J’.

The Parade of the Bands is scheduled for 18th and nineteenth July.

Source: Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information

