Lucid Air Sapphire claims to be ‘The World’s First Luxury Electric Super Sedan’

Lucid Air Sapphire guarantees the identical quantity of luxurious as the usual Lucid Air however with added efficiency. It is a direct rival to the Tesla Model S Plaid.

After launching the Lucid Air, Lucid Group has showcased the Lucid Air Sapphire the place Sapphire is their new high-performance model. The producer claims that the Air Sapphire is the world’s first totally electrical luxurious super-sports sedan. It looks as if Lucid can even launch extra high-performance merchandise underneath the Sapphire model. Several different producers even have their efficiency manufacturers akin to BMW has M, Mercedes-Benz has AMG and Audi has RS.

The Air Sapphire will include a three-electric motor setup. Two of them will likely be positioned on the rear axle whereas a single motor will energy the entrance axle. The motors have been developed and manufactured by Lucid solely. The complete energy output of the Air Sapphire is rated at round 1,200 hp which makes it essentially the most highly effective sedan on the earth. When in contrast, the usual Lucid Air produces 1,050 hp.



Lucid Air Sapphire will do 100 kmph in underneath 2 seconds.



Despite producing, 150 hp extra, there have been no compromises when it comes to rear legroom, a voluminous trunk and frunk and driving effectivity. The battery pack has been upgraded with a better energy and extra exact thermal logic. The rear electrical motors get new warmth exchanger expertise and the move of coolant has additionally been elevated.

Lucid claims that the Air Sapphire can hit 100 kmph in lower than 2 seconds, 160 kmph in lower than 4 seconds and can do a standing quarter mile in underneath 9 seconds. Lucid says that these figures are achievable with out the additional price of kit upgrades or pre-conditioning routines. These figures are fairly near the Tesla Model S Plaid which is now a direct rival to the Air Sapphire.

With such acceleration, the Air Sapphire does include extra braking energy. It will get carbon ceramic disc brakes that come as customary which reduces brake fade. The entrance and rear springs have additionally been stiffened within the favour of dealing with. The ABS, traction management, stability management and the digital steering wheel have additionally been recalibrated.

