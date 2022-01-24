Lucknow IPL team to be called Lucknow Super Giants | Cricket News – Times of India

Team proprietor, Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman @rpsggroup unveils the title for the Lucknow IPL workforce. 😊👏🏼… https://t.co/kvuAAYPpay — Lucknow Super Giants (@TeamLucknowIPL) 1643032156000

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow franchise of the Indian Premier League might be known as Lucknow Super Giants after its homeowners introduced the title chosen by its followers.The official IPL workforce of Lucknow, owned by RPSG Group, determined to take public opinions from its followers and the title was shared by proprietor Sanjiv Goenka in a video message on Monday.“Thank you a lot on your overwhelming response to the ‘Naam banao naam kamao’ contest. Lakhs and lakhs of individuals responded, primarily based on that we’re very glad to decide on the title for the Lucknow IPL team ,” Goenka stated in his message, whereas revealing the workforce title.

“And the name that we have chosen based on your recommendations is Lucknow Super Giants. Thak you so much for your response and love and continue to give us your blessings in the future as well.”

The franchise homeowners had launched a shopper engagement marketing campaign on social media on January 3 to determine the title of the brand new IPL facet.

Lucknow and Ahmedabad would be the two new groups within the IPL from this yr because the profitable T20 match expanded its wings to develop into a 10-team contest.

KL Rahul will lead the Lucknow franchise within the upcoming IPL.

Besides the Lucknow franchise, which was purchased by RSPG Group for a whopping Rs 7,090 crore, Ahmedabad is the opposite new workforce carry bought by CVC Capital Partners for Rs 5,625 crore.