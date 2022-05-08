Lucknow lead IPL after beating Kolkata

New franchise Lucknow Super Giants have roared to the highest of Indian Premier League after thrashing Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs on Saturday.

The Super Giants’ triumph got here after Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by six wickets at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to keep up their push within the high 4.

Lucknow and their fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans are tied on factors after 11 video games however Lucknow have a more healthy run-rate.

Kolkata capitulated to the season’s second lowest rating once they have been bowled out for 101 by Lucknow with greater than 5 overs to spare.

Lucknow put up 7-176 because of Quinton de Kock’s 50 up entrance and help from Marcus Stoinis (28) and Jason Holder (13).

Stoinis and Holder smacked quick bowler Shivam Mavi (1-50) for 5 sixes within the penultimate over regardless of the Australian allrounder holing out to mid-on off the fourth supply.

The Kolkata batters then struggled in opposition to the pacey short-pitched deliveries of younger quick bowler Avesh Khan, Holder and Mohsin Khan, who shared seven wickets between them.

Australia’s white-ball captain Aaron Finch was dismissed for a run-a-ball 14, caught behind after ballooning an tried uppercut off Holder.

Andre Russell threatened briefly by smashing 5 sixes and three fours in his 19-ball 45 however Avesh had the hard-hitting batter caught at quick third man off a top-edged pull within the thirteenth over.

Holder, who took a superb diving catch to dismiss Russell, missed out on a hat trick to shut the match when he dismissed Sunil Narine and Tim Southee however No. 11 Harshit Rana was run out off the subsequent supply whereas making an attempt a reckless third run.

Rajasthan revived their marketing campaign with their first profitable run chase this season, reaching their goal of 190 in opposition to Punjab with two balls and 6 wickets to spare.

Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal made 68 in a brisk begin with run machine Jos Buttler, who scored 30 – together with 20 off one over by Kagiso Rabada – earlier than falling to the South African paceman.

Punjab had posted a good 5-189 because of Jonny Bairstow’s 56 off 40 balls, Jitesh Sharma’s 38 not out, and Liam Livingstone’s 22.

Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal (3-28) pulled again Punjab within the center overs by claiming the wickets of Mayank Agarwal and Bairstow in a single over.

But Jitesh and Livingstone lifted the whole as Punjab scored 67 runs within the final 5 overs.

In the chase, Buttler reached 600 runs this season by hitting Rabada for a six over vast midwicket and following it with three boundaries earlier than making an attempt a scoop of a large supply and getting caught at quick third man.

Rajasthan ultimately completed the job after Shimron Hetmyer blazed three fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls.