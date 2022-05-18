Lucknow Super Giants’ players recreate ‘Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya’ dialogue. Watch

IPL staff Lucknow Super Giants’ members lately recreated the favored dialogue “Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya” from Tiger Shroff’s movie Heropanti which has been going insanely viral. Quinton de Kock, Andrew Tye and Jason Holder had been among the many gamers that includes within the video posted on Instagram by the Lucknow Super Giants and it’s actually hilarious to look at.

The video was posted by the Lucknow Super Giants Instagram account 4 days in the past. It has obtained greater than 7.39 lakh views to this point. The video begins with South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock enacting the well-known dialogue to a toddler sitting on skipper KL Rahul’s lap. After him, Australia Andrew Tye has a go on the dialogue and he says it passionately. West Indies cricketer Jason Holder and the franchise’s bowling coach Andy Bichel additionally carry out the dialogue and it’s hilarious to look at.

“Lucknow ke Tigers kar rahe apni hindi Shroff,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

“Jason Holderawesome acting,” commented an Instagram person together with laughing emojis. “KL is always there with babies,” posted one other. “Andrew Tye was very aggressive,” wrote one other particular person. “Holder was amazing,” says one other remark.

The new franchise Lucknow Super Giants are sitting at quantity three within the factors desk with eight wins and 5 losses to this point.

What do you concentrate on this humorous video of the Lucknow Super Giants cricketers?