Lucknow’s rabdi lassi wins hearts on social media. Would you try it? Watch

There are some movies of fusion foods on the Internet that usually go away individuals with out something to say. But there are some fusion meals that hit the appropriate spot and turn out to be viral for all the right causes. For instance, this video posted on Instagram by a meals blogger named Amar Sirohi, that exhibits the making of rabdi lassi.

The longest model of this video was posted on YouTube. It particulars how the distinctive type of lassi consists of curd, milk and rabdi in its making. The video exhibits how apart from curd and milk, the lassi additionally consists of numerous sugar. The combination is then blended for 10 minutes and priced at Rs. 60 for a small glass and Rs. 80 for a much bigger glass.

“Unique rabdi lassi of Lucknow,” reads the title of this YouTube video. The title was full with shocked face emojis and it additionally indicated the poster’s shock at the truth that milk was additionally included within the making of this candy drink. By the tip of the video, viewers can see that it was topped with a scoop filled with rabdi and dry fruits.

Watch it right here:

The viral meals video was posted on YouTube on January 31. Since being posted, the video has garnered greater than 4.6 lakh views and a number of other feedback from individuals who could not cease complimenting this sensible fusion drink.

“Looks so delicious,” commented a YouTube person. “Mouth-watering,” posted one other particular person. Many individuals additionally took to the feedback part to precise their views about the truth that Rs. 60 is kind of much less a value to cost for such a lot of rabdi lassi.

What are your ideas on this video?