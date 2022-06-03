Lucky Star owner plans second price hike this year as freight, fuel costs bite | Fin24

Oceana has seen its headline revenue fall by 50%, due partly to larger prices associated to prolonged audit course of and forensic investigation.

The proprietor of the Lucky Star canned fish model hiked costs in January, and plans one other enhance subsequent week because of gas and freight value pressures.

After PwC resigned as its auditor, citing a strained relationship with Oceana’s board, Oceana mentioned it’s “well placed” to nominate a brand new auditor – one of many Big Four – throughout the required 40 days.

Oceana’s income declined by 11% to R3.179 billion within the six months to end-March, with its headline revenue halving to R153 million.

The firm owns canned fish model Lucky Star and in addition sells fishmeal, fish oil and fish world wide.

Supply chain disruptions hit inventories of its canned fish, and canned fish sale volumes declined by 10% over the six months, partially offset by a 7% value hike in January. The firm will hike its canned fish costs towards subsequent week because of larger gas prices and freight prices on imported pilchards.

Its fishmeal and fish oil manufacturing at its US Daybrook operations was hit by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, whereas Oceana additionally noticed decrease fish catches because of La Niña climate circumstances.

Its revenue was dragged decrease by a 7% enhance in overheads, which included R42 million in authorized and audit prices associated to the delay of its 2021 monetary outcomes.

Publication of the corporate’s 2021 outcomes had been delayed several times from October final 12 months to early March this 12 months because of two accounting points.

The accounting points relate to the remedy of the group’s 25% shareholding in US-based Westbank Fishing and the relationship of signatures on an inside doc referring to a $4-million insurance coverage declare that was paid out to Oceana. A forensic investigation by ENSafrica discovered no proof of “fraud, misappropriation or loss of funds or management of override of controls arising from any of the matters raised”.

This week, Zarina Bassa, chair of the Oceana audit committee, instructed Fin24 that PwC successfully “downed tools” throughout the investigation, which delayed the auditing course of. Bassa additionally accused PwC of adopting an over-zealous method following the probe, which resulted within the firm lacking audit deadlines.

READ | Oceana questions PwC’s objectivity, blames it for costly delays

At the final annual basic assembly, shareholders holding 38% of Oceana’s shares voted towards retaining PwC because the group’s auditors.

PwC resigned as auditors final week, citing a strained relationship with Oceana’s board.

On Thursday, Oceana mentioned it was “well placed” to nominate a brand new auditor – one of many Big Four – throughout the required 40 days.

It additionally introduced the everlasting appointment of interim CEO Neville Brink, who assumed the function after CEO Imran Soomra resigned earlier this 12 months.

The firm’s chief monetary officer stays on precautionary suspension and the result of the disciplinary process that came about in late May is due shortly.

The firm says that its landings of anchovy and gulf menhaden within the present season proceed to trace properly forward of final 12 months. Prices of each fishmeal and fish oil stay sturdy, supported by world aquaculture and animal feed demand.

The firm declared an interim dividend of 55c, from 110c a 12 months earlier than.

