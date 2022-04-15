‘Lucky to be alive’: Driver rescued moments before train hits car in Melbourne

A driver has been pulled from his automobile by two tradies a short while earlier than a city-bound prepare slammed into the car after it veered onto prepare tracks when he suffered a medical episode.

The man stays in a secure situation at Royal Melbourne Hospital after the automobile was struck by the prepare travelling on the Craigieburn line at Coolaroo, in Melbourne’s north, on Thursday afternoon.

Police stated emergency companies have been referred to as to the intersection of Paringa Boulevard and Pascoe Vale Road at roughly 4.30pm after a automobile mounted the tracks and have become wedged when the driving force suffered a “medical episode”.

The passenger exited the automobile and the driving force was assisted from the car by passers-by earlier than the prepare hit the automobile, police stated.