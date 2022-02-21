‘Lucky we had someone as courageous as Paddy’: Footy star pulls girl from dangerous surf

“The two adults were quite fatigued and in distress as they realised the severity of the situation they’d found themselves in. The girl, she was shaken and shocked as well.

“While we don’t advise the public to do what he did, Paddy is a local who knows the area and knows his capabilities. It definitely wasn’t a rip current you want to be in.”

Speaking exterior the Cats coaching session at Geelong on Monday morning, Dangerfield, who’s a Moggs Creek native and eager surfer, instructed Nine News he was on the seaside along with his household when he observed the three individuals struggling out to sea.

He stated he stayed with the trio for about 15 to twenty minutes earlier than assist arrived, labelling the ocean a “powerful beast”.