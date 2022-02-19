Lufthansa to suspend flights to Kyiv, Odessa from Monday

Germany’s Lufthansa group is suspending flights to and from the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Odessa, a spokesperson mentioned on Saturday amid rising fears of a potential Russian invasion.

The firm, which owns Germany’s flagship provider in addition to Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines, will conduct some final flights to these cities over the weekend earlier than suspending flights from Monday till the top of the month, the spokesperson mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It will proceed to fly to the town of Lviv in western Ukraine the place some international locations have moved their embassies, the spokesperson mentioned. Lufthansa is continually monitoring the scenario and can determine on additional flights at a later date.

Lufthansa follows a number of different European airways which have already canceled companies to and from Ukraine.

Germany’s overseas ministry earlier on Saturday advised its nationals to go away the nation.

Read extra:

More airlines likely to avoid Ukraine’s airspace: Advisory firm

Russia says shell hit building near Ukraine border

Harris warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions if it invades