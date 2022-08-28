Luis Amarilla’s late goal lifts Minnesota United over Houston 2-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Luis Amarilla scored within the 84th minute to rally Minnesota United to a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Amarilla’s ninth objective of the season for Minnesota United (14-9-5) got here 5 minutes after an own-goal by Houston midfielder Fabrice-Jean Picault allowed Minnesota to tie the sport at 1-1. Alan Benítez and Emanuel Reynoso notched assists on the match-winner.

Houston (7-16-5) took a 1-0 lead into halftime when Corey Baird scored throughout the first minute of stoppage time. Griffin Dorsey picked up an help on Baird’s first objective of the season.

Dayne St. Clair completed with two saves for Minnesota. Steve Clark had one save for the Dynamo.

Minnesota United has received three straight, whereas Houston is 0-5-1 in its final six matches.