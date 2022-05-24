Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Fast Facts | CNN





CNN

—



Here’s a have a look at the lifetime of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, former president of Brazil.

Birth date: October 27, 1945

Birth place: Garanhuns, Pernambuco, Brazil

Father: Aristedes Inacio da Silva, agriculture employee

Mother: Euridice Ferreira de Mello, seamstress

Marriages: Rosangela Silva (May 18, 2022-present); Marisa Leticia Lula da Silva (1974-2017, her demise); Maria de Lourdes Lula da Silva (1969-1971, her demise)

Children: with Marisa Leticia Lula da Silva: Luis Claudio, Sandro, Fabio and Marcos (from her first marriage and adopted by Lula da Silva); with Miriam Cordeiro: Lurian

He goes by the nickname Lula, which he formally added to his identify in 1982.

Lula da Silva’s father was in opposition to training and believed supporting the household was extra vital, so Lula da Silva didn’t study to learn till age 10.

He left college fully after the fifth grade to work full-time.

He has 9 fingers, having misplaced the little finger on his left hand in a piece accident.

His first spouse died of hepatitis in her eighth month of being pregnant together with the kid.

Unhappy with the shortage of political illustration of the working class in Brazil, he determined to get entangled in politics.

Lula da Silva is a founding member of Partido dos Trabalhadores, the Workers’ Party.

Believes that world establishments such because the United Nations and the World Trade Organization favor wealthy nations and should be revamped to handle the wants of creating nations, the place a lot of the world’s inhabitants lives.

He was a longtime buddy of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and visited him in September 2003. Castro backed all of his presidential runs.

1966 – Becomes a metalworker and is energetic within the metalworkers union.

1975 – Elected president of the metalworkers union.

March 10, 1980 – Helps discovered the Workers’ Party.

April 19-May 19, 1980 – As one of many leaders of a metalworkers union strike, is arrested after police confront staff. He is held for 31 days.

November 1982 – Comes in fourth within the gubernatorial race for the state of Sao Paulo.

1983 – Helps discovered the Central Única dos Trabalhadores, a nationwide commerce union confederation.

1986 – Elected to the Brazilian congress.

1989, 1994 and 1998 – Is the Workers’ Party candidate for president; he is available in second every time.

October 27, 2002 – Is elected president in a runoff election with 61.3% of the vote.

January 1, 2003 – Inaugurated as president of Brazil.

October 29, 2006 – Wins a second four-year time period in workplace with 61% of the vote.

September 30, 2008 – Reacts to the downturn in world and US markets: “We can’t be turned into victims of the casino erected by the American economy.”

October 2009 – Is credited with serving to Rio de Janeiro win its bid to host the 2016 Summer Olympics, the primary Olympics to be held in South America.

January 1, 2010 – A movie dramatization of Lula da Silva’s life, “Lula, Son of Brazil,” opens in Brazil.

April 2010 – Is voted quantity certainly one of Time journal’s 100 Most Influential People within the World.

January 1, 2011 – Leaves workplace with a 90% approval ranking.

October 29, 2011 – Is recognized with throat most cancers.

February 17, 2012 – It is introduced that Lula da Silva’s most cancers is in full remission.

March 16, 2016 – Accepts an offer to become chief of staff for his successor and protégé, Dilma Rousseff. The appointment offers him some authorized immunity in a corruption investigation and fuels political tensions within the divided nation. Lula da Silva is sworn in as chief of workers on March 17.

March 18, 2016 – A judge from Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court files an injunction blocking Lula da Silva from turning into chief of workers to Rousseff.

September 14, 2016 – According to state-run information company Agencia Brasil, Brazilian prosecutors file corruption charges against Lula da Silva and his wife Marisa Leticia Lula da Silva. The costs stem from the Operation Car Wash cash laundering investigation. Lula da Silva sends out a collection of tweets after the costs are introduced, calling them “fiction.” In an announcement, his attorneys say the case is politically motivated and accuse the prosecution of creating hasty conclusions.

September 20, 2016 – A Brazilian choose guidelines that there’s sufficient proof for Lula da Silva, his spouse and 6 others to face trial on corruption costs.

February 3, 2017 – Lula da Silva’s spouse passes away.

July 12, 2017 – Is found guilty of the charges of corruption and money laundering stemming from bribes and benefits he received from state-run oil company Petrobras. Brazilian Federal Judge Sergio Moro sentences Lula da Silva to 9 and a half years in jail. He stays free throughout his enchantment.

September 5, 2017 – Corruption costs are filed in opposition to Lula da Silva, his successor Rousseff, and 6 Workers’ Party members. They are accused of operating a legal group, to divert funds from state-owned oil agency Petrobras. The costs are associated to Operation Car Wash. Lula da Silva, Rousseff and the Workers’ Party deny the allegations.

January 24, 2018 – A Brazilian appeals courtroom unanimously upholds his corruption conviction, casting doubt on his plans to run once more in an upcoming presidential election. The three appellate courtroom judges additionally add two and a half years to his sentence, giving him 12 years and one month in jail. Lula da Silva stays free pending any future appeals.

April 7, 2018 – After defying an order to show himself in by holing up at a union constructing for a day, he surrenders to federal authorities to start serving a 12-year jail sentence for corruption.

August 15, 2018 – Announces that he has submitted the required paperwork to register because the Workers’ Party candidate within the upcoming presidential election.

September 1, 2018 – Brazil’s top electoral court bars Lula da Silva from running for reelection due to his corruption conviction.

February 6, 2019 – In one other corruption case, he’s sentenced to 12 years and 11 months in jail for accepting bribes within the type of renovations to his nation home.

April 23, 2019 – Brazil’s Superior Court of Justice reduces Lula da Silva’s jail sentence from 12 years and one month to eight years and 10 months, for certainly one of his two corruption convictions.

August 7, 2019 – Brazil’s Superior Court overrules a decrease courtroom’s order transferring Lula da Silva from a cell in federal police headquarters within the metropolis of Curitiba, the place his supporters have gathered, to a jail in Sao Paulo.

September 30, 2019 – Lula da Silva releases a letter by way of Twitter rejecting prosecutors’ request to maneuver him from jail to deal with arrest. In his quest for exoneration, he says that he won’t commerce his dignity for his freedom.

November 7, 2019 – Brazil’s Supreme Court guidelines that defendants can stay free till they’ve exhausted all appeals. The ruling reverses a earlier determination that had helped put dozens of highly effective politicians and enterprise leaders behind bars.

November 8, 2019 – Leaves prison after a year and a half behind bars.

September 1, 2020 – A federal courtroom in Brazil dismisses a corruption case in opposition to Lula da Silva for lack of enough proof. He was accused of lobbying in favor of development firm Odebrecht.

March 8, 2021 – A Brazilian courtroom throws out Lula da Silva’s corruption convictions, which permits him to run within the 2022 presidential election.

May 7, 2022 – Formally announces his pre-candidacy for president within the October 2022 election.