Luka Doncic propels Mavericks in Game 4 win over Warriors to avoid sweep

DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 30 factors and 14 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors 119-109 on Tuesday evening to keep away from being swept within the Western Conference finals.

It was the tenth double-double in his 14 video games this postseason for Doncic, who additionally had 9 assists and obtained some assist from his supporting solid to increase this sequence. He had 40 factors in Game 3, when Reggie Bullock shot 0 for 10 taking pictures with seven misses from 3-point vary.

Dorian Finney-Smith had 23 factors and Bullock had 18 on 6-of-10 taking pictures — all 3-pointers. Jalen Brunson had 15 factors. The Mavs have been 20 of 43 on 3-pointers.

The loss snapped the Warriors’ nine-game profitable streak in Western Conference finals video games, although they’re nonetheless firmly answerable for this sequence headed again to California for Game 5 on Thursday evening.

The Mavericks contest a shot by Stephen Curry. USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry had 20 factors and returned to the sport with 3:22 left — his first look within the fourth quarter — after the Warriors had minimize a 29-point deficit to 110-102. But they by no means obtained nearer even with Curry and different starters returning to the ground.

Doncic then drove for a dunk and Bullock made his sixth 3-pointer.

No NBA crew has ever come again from a 3-0 deficit to win a sequence. Only three of the 146 groups to fall in that deep gap have even been capable of power a seventh recreation.

Jonathan Kuminga had 17 factors and Andrew Wiggins 13 factors for the Warriors, who had seven gamers rating in double figures.

There was even a 16-minute rain delay, when the beginning of the second half was held up due to rain leaking by way of the roof at American Airlines Center. There was heavy rain exterior, and there have been at the least two leaks. One was dropping water close to the Golden State bench, and on the different finish of the court docket water seemed to be falling within the stands.

A 3-pointer by Doncic put the Mavs up 81-56 with 6:57 left within the third quarter, their largest result in that time.

Draymond Green was fouled on the following Golden State possession, and his first free throw try stopped on the extensive again facet of the rim. After Doncic and Green stood within the lane collectively laughing about that, earlier than the ball was finally knocked down, Green then missed the second try as nicely, although that one simply didn’t undergo the rim and was rebounded by Doncic.

Dallas went forward to stick with a 25-6 run over a virtually 7-minute span of the second quarter throughout which the Warriors missed 9 of 10 photographs and had two turnovers.

Golden State was up 31-29 after a jumper by Moses Moody, then had just one made basket the following seven minutes. A 3-pointer by Davis Bertans put the Mavericks within the lead for good.

The Mavericks had a 62-47 halftime after Doncic drove for a tough layup, responding to Curry’s basket on the different finish.

Luka Doncic, who scored 30 factors, drives previous Stephen Curry throughout the Mavericks’ 119-109 Game 4 win over the Warriors. USA TODAY Sports