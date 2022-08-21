Lukaku stars in Inter home return win

Romelu Lukaku has starred in his first dwelling recreation for Inter Milan since getting back from Chelsea, serving to his group beat Spezia 3-0 to make it two wins from two video games in Serie A.

The Belgium ahead was concerned in two objectives – scored in every half by Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu – and residential followers applauded him enthusiastically when he made approach for Edin Dzeko within the 68th minute.

Dzeko arrange fellow substitute Joaquin Correa for the third aim within the 82nd.

Lukaku crashed a header off the crossbar earlier than the break as he nearly added to his aim from Inter’s opening win over newly-promoted Lecce final weekend.

Inter dominated from the beginning however dwelling followers needed to wait until the thirty fifth minute for Martinez to fireside within the opener. Nicolo Barella despatched in a cross that Lukaku headed again for the Argentine to unleash his shot contained in the left put up.

Lukaku was concerned once more within the 52nd when he skipped previous one defender and was confronted by 5 extra gamers when he handed to Milan Skriniar. Skriniar’s tried return cross was blocked however fell kindly for Calhanoglu to attain.

Also on Saturday, Domenico Berardi’s good first-half aim was sufficient for Sassuolo to defeat Lecce 1-0.

Udinese had Nehuen Perez despatched off earlier than the break however goalkeeper Marco Silvestri denied visiting Salernitana in a scoreless draw.

Lazio drew at Torino 0-0.