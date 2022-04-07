Lukashenko says there must be no Ukraine deal ‘behind Belarus’s back’

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko mentioned on Thursday that his nation should be concerned in negotiations to resolve the battle in Ukraine and that he anticipated to carry talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin within the subsequent few days.

“There can be no separate agreements behind Belarus’s back,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the Belarusian state information company Belta.

“Since you dragged us into this – principally Western countries – the position of Belarus naturally needs to be heard at these negotiations.”

Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei went additional, saying that Lukashenko himself “must participate in the [final] meeting.”

Russia despatched tens of 1000’s of troops into Ukraine on February 24 from each Russian and Belarusian territory in what it known as a “special military operation” designed to demilitarize and “de-nazify” its neighbor.

Ukraine and Western governments reject that as a false pretext for an invasion that has pressured over 10 million to flee their properties, killed or injured 1000’s and destroyed cities and cities.

Lukashenko has mentioned Belarus’s armed forces are usually not participating and won’t participate within the battle, and asserted on Thursday that Belarus had been unfairly labeled “an accomplice of the aggressor.”

However, the European Union, the United States and others have included Belarus within the sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia.

“We do not need this war,” Belta quoted Lukashenko as saying. “Because as a result of this conflict between two Slavic peoples, we are the ones who may suffer the most.”

Although Belarus now depends closely on Russia for financial and army help, Lukashenko has at occasions previously tried to distance himself from Moscow in favor of higher relations with the European Union.

In 2020, the Kremlin helped Lukashenko forcibly put down mass pro-democracy protests alleging fraud in an election that gave him a sixth consecutive time period as president, and crush what was left of Belarus’s political opposition.

