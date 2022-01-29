Lukashenko warns Belarus will go to war if Russia is attacked

Press play to hearken to this text

Russia has despatched hundreds of troops into Belarus, however the nation’s authoritarian chief mentioned Friday there’ll solely be battle if “aggression is committed against Belarus” or “our ally Russia.”

“If our country faces an aggression, there will be hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers here, who will defend this sacred land together with hundreds of thousands of Belarusians,” President Alexander Lukashenko mentioned in a nationwide deal with.

The Russian troops, in addition to two battalions of S-400 surface-to-air missile programs, Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets and a Pantsir missile system, according to the Russian protection ministry, are ostensibly within the nation to carry out joint drills subsequent month.

The fear is that these forces, plus the greater than 100,000 Russian troopers gathered round Ukraine, might be launched towards Ukraine if Russia doesn’t achieve its demands to reshape European security relationships and provides it a sphere of affect over its former empire in Eastern Europe.

The United State has been issuing more and more alarmed warnings about Russia’s intentions, and is maintaining an in depth eye on the deployments in Belarus.

“They’re along the entire Belarus border,” U.S. President Joe Biden told journalists earlier this week.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday that “tens of thousands” of Russian troops had been “flooding into what should be a sovereign, independent country — that is Belarus — in [a] position that would allow Russia to move swiftly from multiple directions in Ukraine should it so choose.”

Belarus and particularly Lukashenko are utterly depending on Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin is certainly one of Lukashenko’s few allies, and helped him journey out a large wave of protests following fraudulent presidential elections in 2020.

“The Kremlin uses Lukashenko’s weak position for its own political purposes — to extend its influence,” exiled opposition chief Svetlana Tikhanovskaya informed POLITICO. “Currently, Lukashenko is weaker than ever.”

She mentioned Lukashenko “wants to show his loyalty” to Putin by permitting the deployment of troops, and accused him of making an attempt to create international threats — in Friday’s speech he attacked the West, Poland and Lithuania for posing a hazard to his nation.

“[State] propaganda works hard to intimidate Belarusians, but no one takes Lukashenko’s words seriously,” she mentioned.

Despite worries over Putin’s intentions, which Biden mentioned are “a little bit like reading tea leaves,” Lukashenko insisted he doesn’t need battle, saying, “God forbid I fight against” Ukraine.

But he warned that the West is in search of “to drown the Russian-Ukrainian brotherhood, our Slavic brotherhood, in blood,” including, “But we will return Ukraine to the bosom of Slavs. We will definitely do it.”

Despite Tikhanovskaya’s criticism and Western worries that he’s Putin’s puppet, Lukashenko faces little home opposition to his tight alliance with Russia. On Thursday, human-rights watchdogs mentioned there have been 1,000 political prisoners within the nation.

“This shameful milestone reflects [an] ongoing crackdown of the Lukashenko regime against his own population. In addition, many thousands of protesters have fled the country to avoid persecution,” the EU’s diplomatic service mentioned in a statement.