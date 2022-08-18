Lukhanyo Am backing Boks to end losing streak Down Under | Sport

By their very own admission, the Springboks have not had a lot

success in Australia not too long ago, however Lukhanyo Am is backing them to get the job

completed this 12 months.

After a hard-fought two-match battle towards the All

Blacks on residence soil that led to a stalemate, the Boks are heading Down Under

for an additional double-header, this time towards the Wallabies, in Adelaide on

August 27 and in Sydney on September 3.

For all their success lately, the Boks haven’t

received in Australia since 2013, however in-form midfield maestro Am believes they’re

in a very good place to vary that this time round.

“I believe going to Australia, it will be one other

thrilling leg. We know the way it has gone for us in Australia within the final couple of

seasons. It’s going to be one other alternative for us to strive getting a win since

2013,” stated Am, who placed on a masterclass in final Saturday’s shedding effort

at Ellis Park.

“With the facet that now we have, now we have a high quality crew,

now we have proven it prior to now and now we have bought expertise.

“It’s one other massive one for us, we’ll regroup and see

the place we are able to enhance. We’ll go to the drafting board and take a look at the stuff we

really feel like we are able to enhance.”

Am’s exploits at Ellis Park final weekend had everybody

singing his praises, however he feels the crew as a complete is simply simply beginning to

gel, resulting in extra alternatives for everybody to shine.

Asked if he’s enjoying one of the best rugby of his profession, he

replied: “Yes. You go in each game to give your best.

“I believe as a crew now we have managed to get continuity

and nearly all of the crew has been collectively since 2018. We are beginning to

get the rewards out of the type of play we’re enjoying and combos.”